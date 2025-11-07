Seahawks could be without 4 of top 6 wide receivers in Week 10
The Seattle Seahawks, already without No. 2 wide receiver Cooper Kupp and two of its other top receivers, got more bad news with Thursday's Week 10 injury report.
Rookie wide receiver Tory Horton, who caught two touchdowns in an expanded role against the Washington Commanders in Week 9, was a non-participant in Thursday's practice with a new shin injury, per ESPN's Brady Henderson.
Horton has been the team's definitive No. 3 wide receiver, totaling 13 catches for 161 yards and five touchdowns this season.
Jake Bobo (calf) and Dareke Young (quad) were also non-participants, while Kupp (hamstring, heel) was upgraded from Wednesday to a limited participant. That would leave the Seahawks without four of their top six wideouts heading into their game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
Suddenly, the trade for former New Orleans Saints pass-catcher Rashid Shaheed seems like it was a necessity. Shaheed may have a much larger role in his first game with the Seahawks than the coaching staff would like him to have as he learns the playbook, but it's a huge plus that he's in the building.
If multiple of those players enter Sunday with a questionable or out designation, expect the Seahawks to once again call upon the help of practice squad players — namely Cody White, who caught his first NFL touchdown in Week 9.
Other injuries to watch
Starting cornerback Josh Jobe did not participate after suffering a concussion against the Commanders. The Seahawks will likely have Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen as their starting corners against the Cardinals.
Linebacker Ernest Jones IV, the team's signal caller on defense, has been a limited participant both days with a knee injury he suffered in Week 9. That paints a more optimistic picture than what was originally expected after the injury.
Starting tight end AJ Barner was a limited participant with a calf injury. Rookie Elijah Arroyo (elbow) was also on the report, but was a full participant. Barner's status justifies the Seahawks' move to re-sign undrafted rookie Marshall Lang on Thursday.
