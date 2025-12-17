Seahawks Jason Myers is kicking his way to a major NFL record

When discussing historically great NFL seasons in recent years, both by individuals and teams, there is typically a refrain of “yeah, but…” for all but the most extraordinary feats. The reason for this is simple and valid; the expansion of the NFL regular season to seventeen games has made a lot of the counting stat records susceptible to be broken, and the credibility of these record-breaking seasons is dubious if they needed an extra game to do it.

We’re seeing this discourse with Jaxon Smith-Njigba right now, who is in range of breaking Calvin Johnson’s record for receiving yards in a season. If he pulls it off, he will almost certainly need to push it to the seventeenth game to get it, which will inevitably bring out the “yeah, but…” counters given that Megatron set his record in sixteen. Expect similar back-and-forth if Myles Garrett hits the sack record in the final game of Cleveland’s season. It’s certainly a valid consideration.

And then, there’s Jason Myers, who is taking advantage of a Seattle offense that is suddenly allergic to the endzone, and could break the single-season field goal record without even using the final game if things keep going that way. Banging thirteen field goals in over his last three games, Myers needs only to maintain that rate to have the record locked before the season finale in San Francisco.

He already owns the franchise record of 37 (breaking his own mark of 35 in 2023). The sixteen game record was 34, set by Todd Peterson in 1999. Given that the 2025 Seahawks are fourteen games deep into the season, no matter how you slice it, Myers owns the record with no caveats. He’s 7 field goals shy of the NFL record, 44, set in an absolutely insane 2011 campaign by David Akers of the 49ers.

Seattle Seahawks place-kicker Jason Myers (5) makes a field goal against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Seattle. | AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

This run to the history books is partially being enabled by the offense struggling to finish drives. The Seahawks have become very good at moving the ball past the opponent’s forty yard line and then stalling, leading to Myers having to attempt sixteen field goals across five games in November, and then a staggering nine attempts in two December games to this point. It’s a problem I’m sure no Seahawks fan wants the team to have, but Myers has capitalized with superb work in mitigating the damage by making every kick he’s been tasked with under 61 yards.

With three games remaining, two against sturdy defenses and the third against a team that will likely be desperate, there should be more opportunities for him to boot balls through the uprights. He’s already a significant favorite to lead the league in field goals, and would have a decent chance of winning the scoring title even if he didn’t make a single kick for the rest of the season. But his sights are on history, and with a high-volume few weeks to close out the season he could smash the current record and set a mark that will be very hard to beat.

Jason is certainly being paid like a superstar kicker, owning the highest 2025 cap hit for any kicker at $6.83 million, nearly $1.2 million more than second place Graham Gano. Cruising towards the final year of his contract in 2026, which comes with a $6.98 million cap hit, it was a great time for Myers to have a career year. Look for Seattle to either release him, saving $5.1 million, or come to a multi-year extension that is around top of the market for a kicker, and after this run of elite play, the latter seems more likely.

It wasn’t always such a sure thing, either. Myers did not get off to a great start in 2025, missing four field goals in the first seven games. Among his misses were a chip shot against Pittsburgh, a dagger opportunity in Arizona that forced him to nail a walk off a few minutes later, and a routine one against Tampa Bay that proved costly in a three point loss. After the Houston game, I would have penciled in Myers as an offseason cap casualty and Seattle to be looking for a younger, cheaper kicker.

But after this historically great run, making everything except for the 61 yarder in Los Angeles, things have changed. Look for Myers to set a new single season field goal record in the next few weeks, and then sign an extension in the $6.5 million a year range to keep him in Seattle into his late 30s in the next few months. Although I wouldn’t blame you if you’d prefer that this team start finding the endzone with a little frequency more instead.

Seattle Seahawks place-kicker Jason Myers follows through on a field goal attempt with punter Michael Dickson, left, during an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, in Seattle. | AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

