Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba increases pace for gaudy NFL record
Indeed, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba remains on pace to break the NFL's single-season receiving record that has now stood for over a decade.
Smith-Njigba actually increased his pace following the Seahawks' 38-14 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday night, posting eight catches (nine targets) for 129 yards in the Week 9 win.
The Seahawks' No. 1 wide receiver is now at 58 catches for 948 yards and four touchdowns this season. That puts him on pace for 123 catches, 2,014 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns by the end of the season, which would break former Detroit Lions superstar Calvin Johnson's single-season record of 1,964 yards in 2012.
Previously, Smith-Njigba's pace had him falling just short of 2,000 receiving yards, which would also be a first by an NFL receiver (much more possible now thanks to the addition of a 17th game). However, he could now be the only receiver ever to enter the 2K club.
Smith-Njigba made history in other ways on Sunday, becoming the first player in franchise history to log four straight 100-yard receiving games. He also tied legendary wide receiver Steve Largent for the most triple-digit performances in one season (six).
Through just eight games, Smith-Njigba is only 355 yards off of DK Metcalf's single-season franchise record of 1,303 yards. He could have that record broken by Week 12 or earlier at his current pace.
The former 2023 No. 20 pick is just getting started, as he's still got nine games remaining to push for the league-wide records. Seattle's offense is firmly running through Sam Darnold and Smith-Njigba, and it doesn't seem like other teams can stop it even if they try.
The Seahawks lacked three of their top five wide receivers against Washington, so other receivers stepped up in an incredible 31-point first half. Meanwhile, Smith-Njigba would occasionally be double-teamed but still managed to surpass the century mark in just two quarters behind an outstanding individual effort.
It won't be easy for Smith-Njigba to maintain his current pace, especially in some of the tougher upcoming games Seattle has on its schedule. But the offense isn't showing signs of slowing down anytime soon.
