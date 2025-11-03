Takeaways from Seahawks' Week 9 trouncing of Commanders
Pouring on 31 first-half points behind a flawless Sam Darnold, the Seattle Seahawks cruised to a 38-14 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 2, at Northwest Stadium.
The Seahawks (6-2) won their 10th straight road game, and are now 11-1 away from Lumen Field in the Mike Macdonald era. Washington (3-6) took a massive blow with the loss of Jayden Daniels late in the game.
Here’s what we learned from a blowout Seahawks victory over the Commanders in Week 9.
This team is firmly among NFC’s best
Sure, the Commanders were without their top wide receiver and had multiple other injuries that kept them from being full strength. But Daniels was in the game until suffering a gruesome arm injury midway through the fourth quarter (it was already 38-7) and Washington put forth their best effort until the end.
This is the best offense the Seahawks have had since at least 2020, and the defense is far better than that unit six seasons ago. That’s allowing Seattle to play complementary football, and their two losses have been by a combined seven points (those teams are also a combined 12-5).
Seattle has the best run defense in the NFL, the best wide receiver in football and a quarterback in Darnold who is playing out of his mind. What’s not to like?
Oh, yeah, they also now have wins of 31 points (vs. New Orleans) and 24 points this season, in addition to giving up more than 20 points just once.
Darnold must be in MVP conversation
Why wouldn’t he be? At this point, the only argument against putting Darnold in the conversation would be that he plays in Seattle, and most people aren’t paying attention.
Darnold began the game against the Commanders 17-for-17 passing for 290 yards and four touchdowns. It was a flawless first-half performance, getting Seattle out to a 31-7 lead at halftime. Few quarterbacks are playing better than the Seahawks’ starter.
Any doubt about Darnold’s ability to carry over his success in Minnesota should be put to bed. He was already in the MVP race last season (though not really seriously considered), and may have an even better year in 2025. Now, the Seahawks are 6-2 and at the top of the NFC West for now.
Darnold finished his night against Washington 21 of 24 passes for 330 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. He’s now up to 16 touchdown passes to just five interceptions on the season.
Unsung pass-catchers (and rookies) show out in Cooper Kupp’s absence
The Seahawks were without wide receivers Dareke Young, Jake Bobo and Kupp — three of their top five pass-catchers. That ended up being no problem for Seattle’s offense.
Perennial practice squad player Cody White caught a 60-yard catch-and-run touchdown, the first of his career. Rookie Tory Horton caught his fourth and fifth touchdowns of the season and totaled four catches for 48 yards. Another rookie, tight end Elijah Arroyo, hauled in his first touchdown catch as well.
Even with all that production, Jaxon Smith-Njigba still posted his fourth straight 100-yard game with eight receptions for 129 yards (sixth on the season, tying Steve Largent for a franchise record).
This team has plenty of receivers who can come through in a pinch.
Concerning injuries moving forward
Starters Josh Jobe (concussion) and Ernest Jones IV (knee) left the game in the first half and did not return. The Seahawks are already without safety Julian Love, who went on injured reserve this week, and just got cornerback Devon Witherspoon back after he missed five of the first seven games.
Jones’ injury didn’t look good at first, but he reportedly jogged off the field to the locker room — suggesting he likely avoided something serious. Jobe may be out at least one game depending on the severity of his concussion.
Jobe’s injury seems to wipe away any possibility that cornerback Riq Woolen is traded before Tuesday’s deadline. The Seahawks can’t seem to get healthy at that position, and there’s no reason to reduce depth when the team is looking to win now.
Up Next
Seattle hosts the Arizona Cardinals (2-5) at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 9, for the second of two matchups with their NFC West rivals.
The Seahawks won the first matchup in Week 4 by a score of 23-20.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks linked to 11-touchdown deep threat at NFL trade deadline
Sam Darnold’s deep ball is matching Russell Wilson at his very best
Trade proposal has Seahawks fleecing Titans again at trade deadline
Riq Woolen trade idea gives too much power to Seahawks’ NFC rival