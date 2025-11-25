Seahawks may face Vikings rookie quarterback with 8 career passes in Week 13

The Seattle Seahawks may be facing a weakened Minnesota Vikings offense in Week 13.

Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy is in concussion protocol, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. ESPN's Kevin Seifert reported that McCarthy first brought up concussion symptoms on Minnesota's flight home from their Week 12 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell said he wasn't ready to "make any sort of designation" about Week 13, per Seifert, but there's a chance the Seahawks will face undrafted rookie Max Brosmer on Sunday.

If so, Brosmer will take the reins of a 4-7 Vikings team that has lost three straight games and five of their last six. Brosmer has appeared in two games this season — both blowouts — and has completed 5 of 8 passes for 42 yards.

Dec 22, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) carries the ball after a catch against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Brosmer went undrafted out of the University of Minnesota this offseason after completing 66.5% of his passes for 2,828 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions in his final college season.

The Vikings' offense has produced less than 200 yards of offense twice this season with McCarthy at quarterback. Minnesota had just 145 yards in its 23-6 loss to the Packers.

McCarthy has completed 54% of his passes for 929 yards, six touchdowns and 10 interceptions in six starts this season.

Overall, Minnesota ranks 28th in pass yards per game (180.2) and total yards per game (282.6). Inserting an undrafted rookie could either spark that offense or make it even worse.

The Seahawks (8-3) are seventh in yards allowed per game (301.0) and, by and large, have been one of the best defenses in the NFL. If Seattle was looking for an advantage, that's looking like a huge one heading into a late-season bout.

Conveniently, this game will also be Sam Darnold's first game against the team that helped him land his current deal with the Seahawks. Darnold has completed 69.5% of his passes for 2,785 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 11 games.

