NFL analyst says the Sam Darnold-J.J. McCarthy debate is officially over

The Seattle Seahawks own an 8-3 record and are in second place in the NFC West. The Minnesota Vikings are 4-7, have lost three games in a row, and are dead last in the NFC North.

NFL.com Senior National Columnist Judy Battista took a look at some storylines from earlier this year in regards to the 2025 season. One was the Minnesota Vikings’ decision when it came to their future at quarterback. In 2024, they added veteran Sam Darnold via a one-year contract and moved up in the first round of the draft that year to select University of Michigan national champion J.J. McCarthy.

Nov 23, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) passes during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Simmons-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Denny Simmons-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

After a Pro Bowl year with the Purple Gang, Darnold signed with Seattle this offseason and has helped guide the team to that 8-3 mark. Meanwhile, it has been a very different story for the former Wolverine, who has played and started in only six games this season.

“Maybe McCarthy will be much improved after another offseason of work,” explained Battista, “but this season—his first as starter after he lost his entire rookie season to a preseason torn meniscus—has been extremely worrisome. Among other issues, his mechanics have required rebuilding, he has struggled with accompanying poor accuracy, he doesn’t seem to see the field well and, finally, his elite receivers are frustrated, all of which was on display Sunday, in the Vikings’ loss to the Packers.”

Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons (1) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) during their football game Sunday, November 23, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the 23-6 setback, McCarthy hit on just 12-of-19 passes for 87 yards, and O’Connell’s team was limited to a pair of field goals. The Vikings’ quarterback was picked off twice, fumbled once (which he recovered), and was sacked five times. “He has thrown 10 interceptions (2 in three straight games),” added Battista, “and is completing just 54.1 percent of his passes, and it certainly looks like even coaches don’t fully trust him.”

“There isn’t much question at this point the Vikings would have been better off in 2025 if they had kept Sam Darnold or Daniel Jones as the starter. The bigger issue for the Vikings is how they go forward from this lost season—do they have to be in the quarterback market again this offseason?”

As for this Sunday’s clash between the Vikings’ former and current quarterbacks, it was announced that McCarthy is currently in concussion protocol. His status for this weekend is currently unknown.

