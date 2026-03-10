Seahawks Defense Loses Another Super Bowl Champ as Riq Woolen Signs With Eagles

The Seattle Seahawks are losing another one of their free agents as cornerback Riq Woolen is heading to the east coast.

"Former Seahawks Pro-Bowl CB Riq Woolen reached agreement today on a one-year deal worth up to $15 million with the Philadelphia Eagles, per me and Jeremy Fowler. Agent Jason Chayut confirmed the deal," ESPN insider Adam Schefter tweeted.

Former Seahawks Pro-Bowl CB Riq Woolen reached agreement today on a one-year deal worth up to $15 million with the Philadelphia Eagles, per me and Jeremy Fowler. Agent Jason Chayut confirmed the deal. pic.twitter.com/kRiWIdDey7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2026

Riq Woolen Says Goodbye to Seahawks

While Woolen helped the Seahawks reach the Super Bowl last season, it was clear at the start of free agency that the former Pro Bowl cornerback would not likely return to the team.

With several cornerbacks signing big deals yesterday, including Josh Jobe with the Seahawks, Woolen's options became pretty limited, especially for a long-term deal. However, he will have a chance to play a big role for the Eagles defense and hope to cash in next offseason.

Woolen burst onto the NFL scene as a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of UTSA and made an immediate impact for the Seattle defense in his first season. Woolen was named to the Pro Bowl and had a league-high six interceptions in his rookie season.

However, Woolen was never able to match that production from his first season, and things began to go downhill. This past season, he clashed with the coaching staff at times and ended up losing his starting spot in the middle of the season.

This led to his market in free agency to shrink, but the Eagles are opting to take a chance on him because he does have potential to be great. The Eagles are hoping to tap into what the Seahawks were able to get out of him in his rookie season with a talnted secondary for him to join.

Woolen has potential to improve his game with the new change of scenery, but he is going to have to get rid of some of his bad habits that led to him joining the second unit in the middle of the 2025 campaign. If he can do that, the Eagles might have one of the biggest steals of the off-season on their hands.

Woolen's deal cannot become official until the new league year begins tomorrow at 1 p.m. PT.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter