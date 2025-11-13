Seahawks vet Cooper Kupp shares funny reaction to coming tribute from Rams
The Seattle Seahawks (7-2) are right at the front of the NFC West and the NFC’s No. 1 seed. They have been dominant this season on both sides of the ball. The Seahawks will have their biggest test of the season on Sunday for Week 11 when they go on the road to take on their divisional title and one of the other top NFC teams in the Los Angeles Rams (7-2).
It will be a big game for the Seahawks on Sunday, but it will also be a big game for first-year player and veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp. He will return to Los Angeles for a game for the first time since being released by the Rams early in the offseason. Kupp spent eight years with the team.
Kupp went from a third-round rookie drafted from Eastern Washington to being one of the most explosive and dynamic receivers in the league. With the Rams, Kupp was a constant thorn in the side of the Seahawks’ defense. Kupp had one of the best seasons in NFL history in 2021. He caught 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns in 17 regular-season games and then led the Rams to a Super Bowl LVI win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Kupp was also named Super Bowl MVP.
Since then, Kupp has had problems staying healthy, missing time in each of the following three seasons. After being released by the Rams, the Seahawks signed Kupp to a three-year; $45 million deal. While Kupp isn’t the consistent playmaker he once was, he has been a reliable team player on the field and a great leader on the sidelines.
The Rams will welcome back Kupp this time as an opponent, but they will pay him respect. The fans will likely give him a standing ovation for all he has done for the team, on and off the field. While it will be a special moment for Kupp, he mentioned in Wednesday’s press conference that he plays for the Seahawks now.
Cooper Kupp, told his long-time former Rams may be honoring him on some way Sunday when he and the #Seahawks play Los Angeles in Inglewood:

"I didn't die."
“I didn’t die.”
He smiles.@thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/XVMjnqNoR6
"Its another football game, you know. Get out there, play your game. I love these guys, I love so many of the guys over there, but in the end of the day, you got to go and play a football game. So, that's going to be what is, try to treat this the same as any other game. Got to go in, be able to lock in and do your job one play after the next. Take that play by play mindset. Yeah, same as usual."
One reporter mentioned to him that he would be honored before the game by the Rams’ organization. While Kupp is appreciative of his former team honoring him, he gave a small joke to remind the media and the Seahawks where his feelings are when the kickoff begins on Sunday.
"Yeah, I don't know. I didn't know that. I don't know, I didn't die, you know I'm here. I appreciate it. It's obviously so thankful for my time there. Incredible experience. Built so much with just the fans with the guys I was able to play with and just experience. Nothing but love for that city. Yeah, like I said, you got to be able to lock in for the game and what's ahead. It'll be fun, I'm excited to go out there. Its a really good football team, just a really big challenge for us."
While the Seahawks will call for Jaxon Smith-Njigba to be the key factor for the Seahawks’ passing game, the team will rely on Kupp to be there in several situations, including as an extra receiver and a leader. Seattle will need that leadership in order to take down an elite team in the battle of juggernauts.
