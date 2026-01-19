Seahawks vs. Rams III to feature rare matchup in conference championship game

Conference Championship weekend will always be exciting with two great matchups to decide who moves on to the Super Bowl. On the NFC side, the No. 1-seeded Seattle Seahawks will host the No. 5-seeded Los Angeles Rams in the third game of the season between the two teams.

Not only will this game break the tie between the two teams in the regular season, but it will also decide who goes to Super Bowl LX. The Rams defeated the Seahawks in Week 11 with a 21-19 score, but the Seahawks got revenge in Week 16 with a 38-37 win in overtime.

What makes this matchup even more enticing is the matchup set between the league’s top-ranked scoring offense in the Rams versus the league’s top scoring defense in the Seahawks.

This game will be the first time that the top-ranked scoring offense faces the top-ranked defense in the conference championship games since the 2014 NFC Championship game.

In that game, the Seattle Seahawks’ top-ranked defense took on the Green Bay Packers’ top-ranked offense. The Seahawks defeated the Aaron Rodgers’ led Packers to a 28-22 win in overtime following a 35-yard walk-off touchdown pass from quarterback Russell Wilson to wide receiver Jermaine Kearse.

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) reacts after an interception against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Seahawks’ defense continues to play elite as they dominated the San Francisco 49ers’ offense in the 41-6 win in the Divisional Round. The Seahawks held the 49ers to only 236 total yards and three turnovers. They completely limited the dynamic playmaking skills of quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Christian McCaffrey.

The Rams’ offense has had some good, but not great moments in their two games already in the playoffs. Los Angeles had a hard time extending drives in the 34-31 win at the Carolina Panthers as they were only 3-of-13 on third down conversions.

They had a more difficult time driving the ball in the Divisional Round game against the Chicago Bears. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was 20-of-42 in his passes for 258 yards and a QBR of 31.6. The Rams were ultimately bailed out and given the 20-17 win in overtime thanks to Bears quarterback Caleb Williams’ three interceptions and head coach Ben Johnson not attempting a two-point conversion with 18 seconds left in the game.

The last time the Seahawks and the Rams met on the field in Week 16, the Rams’ offense accumulated 581 total yards with 457 of them coming from the passing game. The Seahawks’ defense also didn’t account for a sack or turnover.

They will try to redeem themselves by attempting to retain their dominating performance gathered through the final two games of the regular season and in the Divisional Round win.

