Seahawks Break Super Bowl Record vs. Patriots

Seattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers making history in Super Bowl X against the New England Patriots.

With the team leading 22-7 in the fourth quarter, Myers is responsible for the five field goals on the board. He is the first kicker in NFL history to knock down five field goals in the win.

Seattle Seahawks place kicker Jason Myers kicks a field goal against the New England Patriots. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Myers Makes History For Seahawks

The Seahawks might not have wanted to score this way, but they will take the points. It's part of why they have a big lead against the Patriots.

Myers, 34, as an undrafted free agent in the 2013 NFL Draft out of Marist. He tried to make it in other football leagues coming out of college, but he eventually found his way to the NFL. In 2015, he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and won the starting job out of training camp after the team traded veteran Josh Scobee.

Myers spent two full seasons with the Jaguars, but was cut in the middle of the 2017 campaign after missing kicks in three consecutive weeks. After struggling with the Jags, Myers ultimately signed a contract with the Seahawks. However, he lost the kicking job to veteran Sebastian Janikowski ahead of the 2018 campaign.

Myers played with the Jets in 2018 and performed well when given the opportunities. He made his first Pro Bowl that season with the Jets, which allowed him to sign a long-term deal with the Seahawks in the offseason after the team moved on from Janikowski.

For the last seven seasons, Myers has been the kicker for the Seahawks and all of those kicks in practice, the preseason, and games have all paid off leading up to his epic Super Bowl performance. None of these kicks have been relatively difficult, but his ability to be calm under pressure is a massive help for the Seahawks as they try to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history.

The Seahawks are minutes away from hoisting their second Lombardi Trophy against the Patriots, holding a 29-13 lead with the clock beginning to wind down. Fans can watch the game on NBC or stream it live on the Peacock app.

Seattle Seahawks place kicker Jason Myers kicks a field goal against the New England Patriots. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

A.J. Brown rejects Micah Parson’s take on Super Bowl matchup

Seattle Seahawks 7-round 2026 mock draft: Super Bowl edition

Seahawks may have found answer for next offensive coordinator