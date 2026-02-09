AJ Barner May Have Sealed Seahawks Super Bowl Victory With Touchdown
The Seattle Seahawks are tasting victory as they hold a three-score lead in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots.
The Seahawks scored their first touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter when quarterback Sam Darnold found second-year tight end AJ Barner in the back of the end zone.
Barner and the Seahawks have a 19-0 lead against the Patriots early in the fourth quarter. Fans can watch the game on NBC or stream it on Peacock.
Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.