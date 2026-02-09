AJ Barner May Have Sealed Seahawks Super Bowl Victory With Touchdown

The Seattle Seahawks are tasting victory as they hold a three-score lead in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots.

The Seahawks scored their first touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter when quarterback Sam Darnold found second-year tight end AJ Barner in the back of the end zone.

Barner and the Seahawks have a 19-0 lead against the Patriots early in the fourth quarter. Fans can watch the game on NBC or stream it on Peacock.

