Seahawks Depth Chart After Free Agency: Starters, Position Battles, Roster Bubble
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The Seattle Seahawks are slowly building their depth chart as they move closer towards the meat of the NFL offseason.
Here's a look at the projected starters that are currently on the roster.
Quarterback: Sam Darnold
Backups: Drew Lock, Jalen Milroe
Darnold will run it back as the Seahawks QB1 with Lock and Milroe backing him up. It should be a three-quarterback room because Milroe is only in his second season with two additional years on his contract.
Running Back: George Holani
Backups: Emanuel Wilson, Zach Charbonnet (torn ACL), Cam Akers, Velus Jones Jr., Jacardia Wright, Robbie Ouzts (fullback), Brady Russell (fullback)
This is definitely the most interesting position on the Seahawks at the moment. It's also the one with the most uncertainty. There will be some combination of Holani, Wilson, Charbonnet, and possibly a draft pick that could work into the mix at the position. This should be the biggest position battle the Seahawks have during training camp.
Wide Receiver: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, Rashid Shaheed
Backups: Tory Horton, Cody White, Tyrone Broden, Montorie Foster, Ricky White, Dareke Young
Seahawks have a clear starting lineup when it comes to the receiver position with JSN, Kupp, and Shaheed. Horton should be back in the mix after ending last season on injured reserve. The hope is that he can pick up where he left off.
Tight End: AJ Barner
Backups: Eric Saubert, Elijah Arroyo, Nick Kallerup
Barner is the clear starter with this group, as he is the primary pass catcher amongst the group; however, utilizing Saubert and Arroyo is something the Seahawks do plenty of.
Offensive Line: Charles Cross, Grey Zabel, Jalen Sundell, Anthony Bradford, Abraham Lucas
Backups: Logan Brown, Bryce Cabeldue, Christian Haynes, Josh Jones, Amari Kight, Federico Maranges, Olu Oluwatimi, Mason Richman
The Seahawks return their starting offensive line, but it would not be a surprise to see the team select one or two offensive linemen in the draft or on drafted free agency.
Defensive Line: Leonard Williams, Byron Murphy II
Backups: Jalen Gaines, Rylie Mills, Mike Morris, Brandon Pili, Jarran Reed, J.R. Singleton, Bubba Thomas
Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy II are arguably the best defensive line duo in the league. They will be the ones playing the majority of the time, but they have most of last year's backups back in business. Expect the Seahawks to invest in the draft in this position, either on Day 3 or in undrafted free agency.
Linebacker: Uchenna Nwosu, DeMarcus Lawrence, Ernest Jones IV, Drake Thomas
Backups: Derick Hall, Jared Ivey, Tyrice Knight, Chazz Surratt, Patrick O'Connell, Connor O'Toole, Chris Paul Jr., Jamie Sheriff, Ja'Markis Weston
The Seahawks will run it back with Nwosu and Lawrence on the outside and Jones and Thomas on the inside. Thomas got a contract extension this offseason, and while there were rumors about a potential Lawrence retirement, it looks like he is sticking around.
Cornerback: Devon Witherspoon, Josh Jobe
Backups: Shemar Jean-Charles, Nehemiah Pritchett
Like last season, Witherspoon and Jobe should have the starting spots on lock; however, there is a chance the Seahawks take a cornerback early in the draft, which could shake things up.
Nickelback: Nick Emmanwori
Backups: Noah Igbinoghene
Nick Emanwuri should take over at Nickelback this season, but adding Noah Igbinoghene to the mix puts some experience in the secondary at the position.
Safety: Julian Love, Ty Okada
Backups: AJ Finley, Maxen Hook, Rodney Thomas II, D'Anthony Bell
Love and Okada should be the two starters; however, adding Rodney Thomas, the second from the Indianapolis Colts, should be an intriguing move for the team.
Kicker: Jason Myers, Punter: Michael Dickson, Long Snapper: Chris Stoll
Backups: n/a
The Seahawks are running it back with all three of their specialists from last season, which should yield promising results again this season.
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Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.