Seahawks Depth Chart After Free Agency: Starters, Position Battles, Roster Bubble

The Seattle Seahawks are slowly building their depth chart as they move closer towards the meat of the NFL offseason.

Here's a look at the projected starters that are currently on the roster.

Quarterback: Sam Darnold

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold against the New England Patriots. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

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Backups: Drew Lock, Jalen Milroe

Darnold will run it back as the Seahawks QB1 with Lock and Milroe backing him up. It should be a three-quarterback room because Milroe is only in his second season with two additional years on his contract.

Running Back: George Holani

Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani against the Arizona Cardinals. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Backups: Emanuel Wilson, Zach Charbonnet (torn ACL), Cam Akers, Velus Jones Jr., Jacardia Wright, Robbie Ouzts (fullback), Brady Russell (fullback)

This is definitely the most interesting position on the Seahawks at the moment. It's also the one with the most uncertainty. There will be some combination of Holani, Wilson, Charbonnet, and possibly a draft pick that could work into the mix at the position. This should be the biggest position battle the Seahawks have during training camp.

Wide Receiver: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, Rashid Shaheed

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Backups: Tory Horton, Cody White, Tyrone Broden, Montorie Foster, Ricky White, Dareke Young

Seahawks have a clear starting lineup when it comes to the receiver position with JSN, Kupp, and Shaheed. Horton should be back in the mix after ending last season on injured reserve. The hope is that he can pick up where he left off.

Tight End: AJ Barner

Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner against the New England Patriots. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Backups: Eric Saubert, Elijah Arroyo, Nick Kallerup

Barner is the clear starter with this group, as he is the primary pass catcher amongst the group; however, utilizing Saubert and Arroyo is something the Seahawks do plenty of.

Offensive Line: Charles Cross, Grey Zabel, Jalen Sundell, Anthony Bradford, Abraham Lucas

Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Charles Cross talks to media members at the San Jose Marriott. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Backups: Logan Brown, Bryce Cabeldue, Christian Haynes, Josh Jones, Amari Kight, Federico Maranges, Olu Oluwatimi, Mason Richman

The Seahawks return their starting offensive line, but it would not be a surprise to see the team select one or two offensive linemen in the draft or on drafted free agency.

Defensive Line: Leonard Williams, Byron Murphy II

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams celebrates after defeating the New England Patriots. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Backups: Jalen Gaines, Rylie Mills, Mike Morris, Brandon Pili, Jarran Reed, J.R. Singleton, Bubba Thomas

Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy II are arguably the best defensive line duo in the league. They will be the ones playing the majority of the time, but they have most of last year's backups back in business. Expect the Seahawks to invest in the draft in this position, either on Day 3 or in undrafted free agency.

Linebacker: Uchenna Nwosu, DeMarcus Lawrence, Ernest Jones IV, Drake Thomas

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu against the New England Patriots. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Backups: Derick Hall, Jared Ivey, Tyrice Knight, Chazz Surratt, Patrick O'Connell, Connor O'Toole, Chris Paul Jr., Jamie Sheriff, Ja'Markis Weston

The Seahawks will run it back with Nwosu and Lawrence on the outside and Jones and Thomas on the inside. Thomas got a contract extension this offseason, and while there were rumors about a potential Lawrence retirement, it looks like he is sticking around.

Cornerback: Devon Witherspoon, Josh Jobe

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon celebrates after a play during the fourth quarter. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Backups: Shemar Jean-Charles, Nehemiah Pritchett

Like last season, Witherspoon and Jobe should have the starting spots on lock; however, there is a chance the Seahawks take a cornerback early in the draft, which could shake things up.

Nickelback: Nick Emmanwori

Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori against the New England Patriots. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Backups: Noah Igbinoghene

Nick Emanwuri should take over at Nickelback this season, but adding Noah Igbinoghene to the mix puts some experience in the secondary at the position.

Safety: Julian Love, Ty Okada

Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love against the New England Patriots. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Backups: AJ Finley, Maxen Hook, Rodney Thomas II, D'Anthony Bell

Love and Okada should be the two starters; however, adding Rodney Thomas, the second from the Indianapolis Colts, should be an intriguing move for the team.

Kicker: Jason Myers, Punter: Michael Dickson, Long Snapper: Chris Stoll

Seattle Seahawks place kicker Jason Myers watches his field goal during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Backups: n/a

The Seahawks are running it back with all three of their specialists from last season, which should yield promising results again this season.

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