Seahawks Get Bad Injury News on Jaxon Smith-Njigba in Super Bowl
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba is entering the medical tent in the third quarter against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX.
Smith-Njigba has been dealing with an injury throughout the game and he has played through it, but now it seems he is needing more attention. After going in the medical tent, he went to the locker room and appears to be getting evaluated for a concussion. If he is undergoing those tests, there is a possibility he does not return for the remainder of the game.
Smith-Njigba Suffers Leg Injury in Super Bowl
Smith-Njigba was the leading receiver in the NFL this season with 119 grabs for 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns, but he only has three catches for 24 yards so far in the Super Bowl.
Regardless of whether he contributes more in the game, Smith-Njigba is grateful to be part of the Seahawks. He expressed his gratitude after the Seahawks won the NFC championship game against the Los Angeles Rams two weeks ago.
"It's a dream come true, honestly. Just all the work that we've put in in the offseason, in the summer, throughout this season. All the people, the doubters, the naysayers. It feels awesome to have a group, to have a collective that, like I said, plays for the guy next to him. I'm honored to be a part of that," Smith-Njigba said.
"This is better than any individual award or goal that I had in mind. This is the ultimate goal that we've had; get to the Super Bowl, win the Super Bowl. This feeling is something that I can't really explain. I'm just super proud of everyone involved."
Smith-Njigba is in a position to win a Super Bowl and he has the potential to get paid this offseason with his next contract coming up soon. A Super Bowl ring will do wonders for what he can earn from the Seahawks on his contract, which should help him become one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL.
The Seahawks hold a 12-0 lead late in the third quarter. Fans watch the game on NBC or stream it on Peacock.
