All Seahawks

Seahawks get good injury news before Cardinals game

The Seattle Seahawks are seeing some of their top contributors get healthy before playing the Arizona Cardinals.

Jeremy Brener

Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner celebrates while leaving the field after defeating the Washington Commanders.
Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner celebrates while leaving the field after defeating the Washington Commanders. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks are warming up against the Arizona Cardinals ahead of their Week 10 matchup.

The Seahawks offense is happy that tight end AJ Barner and wide receiver Cooper Kupp, both of whom were questionable for the game after the final injury report, are active for the game. Here's a look at who will be inactive for the contest against the Cardinals:

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

WR Jake Bobo

Bobo has just two catches for 20 yards so far this season. He is out for the game with a calf injury that held him out of practice for the entire week.

QB Jalen Milroe

Milroe is the emergency third quarterback for the game against the Cardinals. Sam Darnold is the starter while Drew Lock is the backup in case an injury surfaces.

WR Tory Horton

Horton is dealing with groin and shin injuries and came into the weekend doubtful after missing the final two practices of the week. With Horton out, the Seahawks will rely on Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp and new addition Rashid Shaheed, who was acquired in a trade with the New Orleans Saints just before the deadline.

"We preach next man up, you know, step up. Make a play when your number is called, and Tory did that, and that's what we expect from him," Jaxon Smith-Njigba said of Horton after Week 9.

"You know, he's a big-time player, and he's going to make the most of his opportunity, so that's great to see him take another step forward this season. We're going to need him, you know, we're going to need him throughout the whole season, so I'm excited. He had a great game today."

CB Josh Jobe

Jobe is still in concussion protocol after suffering an injury back in Week 9 against the Washington Commanders.

LB Ernest Jones IV

Jones is dealing with a knee injury that is holding him out for the first time this season.

OL Mason Richman

Richman, a rookie seventh-round pick out of Iowa, has only played in two games for the Seahawks so far this season. He is a healthy scratch for the third straight contest.

LB Jared Ivey

Ivey, an undrafted linebacker out of Ole Miss, is inactive once again. He has been on the gameday roster only twice this season.

Mississippi defensive lineman Jared Ivey participates in drills during the NFL Combine
Mississippi defensive lineman Jared Ivey participates in drills during the NFL Combine. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

Sam Darnold rivaling Tom Brady, other greats with ridiculous statistic

NFL Network breaks down why the Seahawks targeted Rashid Shaheed

Updated depth chart after Seahawks’ trade for WR/KR Rashid Shaheed

New addition adds lethal speed to Seahawks offense & special teams

Published |Modified
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Home/Seahawks News