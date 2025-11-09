Seahawks get good injury news before Cardinals game
The Seattle Seahawks are warming up against the Arizona Cardinals ahead of their Week 10 matchup.
The Seahawks offense is happy that tight end AJ Barner and wide receiver Cooper Kupp, both of whom were questionable for the game after the final injury report, are active for the game. Here's a look at who will be inactive for the contest against the Cardinals:
WR Jake Bobo
Bobo has just two catches for 20 yards so far this season. He is out for the game with a calf injury that held him out of practice for the entire week.
QB Jalen Milroe
Milroe is the emergency third quarterback for the game against the Cardinals. Sam Darnold is the starter while Drew Lock is the backup in case an injury surfaces.
WR Tory Horton
Horton is dealing with groin and shin injuries and came into the weekend doubtful after missing the final two practices of the week. With Horton out, the Seahawks will rely on Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp and new addition Rashid Shaheed, who was acquired in a trade with the New Orleans Saints just before the deadline.
"We preach next man up, you know, step up. Make a play when your number is called, and Tory did that, and that's what we expect from him," Jaxon Smith-Njigba said of Horton after Week 9.
"You know, he's a big-time player, and he's going to make the most of his opportunity, so that's great to see him take another step forward this season. We're going to need him, you know, we're going to need him throughout the whole season, so I'm excited. He had a great game today."
CB Josh Jobe
Jobe is still in concussion protocol after suffering an injury back in Week 9 against the Washington Commanders.
LB Ernest Jones IV
Jones is dealing with a knee injury that is holding him out for the first time this season.
OL Mason Richman
Richman, a rookie seventh-round pick out of Iowa, has only played in two games for the Seahawks so far this season. He is a healthy scratch for the third straight contest.
LB Jared Ivey
Ivey, an undrafted linebacker out of Ole Miss, is inactive once again. He has been on the gameday roster only twice this season.
