Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba Gets New WR Friend in Latest Mock Draft

In about one month, all 32 teams will determine their team's future with the 2026 NFL Draft. This is a great opportunity for all teams, including the defending Super Bowl champs, the Seattle Seahawks, to improve their roster with young, dynamic, talented collegiate players.

The Ringer's NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay released the third version of his 2026 NFL Mock Draft, which comes after a few weeks of a busy free agency period. The selections projected by McShay all reflect the impact of free agency and highlight the positions that still need to be addressed. McShay had an interesting selection for the Seahawks at pick No. 32.

Seahawks Draft New Explosive Pass-Catcher

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M wideout KC Concepcion (WO16) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Seahawks are projected to select Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion with the No. 32 pick. Concepcion would be the fifth receiver taken in the first round. He was a player projected to the Seahawks in earlier mock drafts based on the possibility that the Seahawks weren't going to retain wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed in free agency.

McShay believes the reasoning behind selecting Concepcion comes with the idea that the Seahawks need to give more of a versatile slot receiver for quarterback Sam Darnold. He also believes that veteran Cooper Kupp is nearing the end of his career and isn't able to produce the efficient numbers he signed with Seattle to do.

In three seasons, Concepcion caught 185 receptions for 2,218 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also rushed for 431 yards and three touchdowns on 70 carries as a dynamic player. This past season for the Aggies, Concepcion returned 25 punts for 456 yards and two touchdowns.

Why There Might Be Hesitation with the Pick

Nov 29, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) runs with the football against Stanford Cardinal safety Darrius Davis (29) during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

One of the big reasons why McShay has the Seahawks picking a wide receiver in the first round is that he feels the team can still find a reliable cornerback and interior offensive lineman in the second round or later. This might be the case with a set of cornerbacks visiting the team facilities.

​There are more pressing position needs that the Seahawks didn't address during free agency. This includes the spot for the first-string running back, where the Seahawks only signed former second-string Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson to a one-year deal and have George Holani as a backup. Zach Carbonnet remains out while recovering from a torn ACL suffered during the postseason.

If the Seahawks have the availability to draft a reliable, talented running back like Notre Dame's Jadarian Price, they should take him. Price would be a more proficient pick in the first round than Concepcion, who would still be a serviceable player for the Seahawks.

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