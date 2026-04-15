Seahawks' John Schneider is the NFL's Best Bet to Trade Back

The Seattle Seahawks are going into the NFL Draft with a roster that feels one or two blue-chip players away from another Super Bowl run.

However, a look at their draft capital reveals a significant lull that general manager John Schneider will almost certainly look to fix. The Seahawks’ draft board is currently top-heavy, leaving them with a massive gap during the developmental phase of the draft.

"The Seahawks have their own picks at the end of each round on Day 1 and Day 2, but their fourth- and fifth-rounders were sent to the Saints for receiver Rashid Shaheed," ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell wrote.

"They also traded a sixth-round selection and their lone pick in the seventh round, meaning Schneider & Co. have only one pick on Day 3 -- and it doesn't come until No. 213. Sliding down a few spots from Nos. 32 or 64 and recouping some of those missing selections in the later rounds of the draft seems like an obvious move."

Why Trading Down Feels Inevitable

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed runs in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

While fans often clamor for the excitement of a first round pick, the Seahawks' roster depth suggests that quantity may be just as vital as quality this year. Moving down in the first and second rounds could be the right play for the Seahawks.

By aggressively trading for a proven deep threat like Shaheed, the Seahawks improved their immediate ceiling but sacrificed the future draft capital used to build special teams and rotational depth.

Waiting from the end of the third to the sixth round is a lifetime in NFL scouting. That gap represents the heart of the value rounds where teams find starting guards, backup linebackers, and developmental edge rushers, all of which the Seahawks need.

If the Seahawks move back just a couple of spots from the end of the first round (No. 32), they could easily net an additional 4th-round and 5th-round pick based on standard trade value charts. This would effectively replace the picks lost in the Shaheed trade.

John Schneider Has History of Draft Trading

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Schneider has built a reputation on being one of the league's most active traders during draft weekend. Since taking over for the Seahawks, he has shown a consistent preference for accumulating swings at the plate.

In 2019, Schneider had the No. 21 overall pick, but he traded down and ended up acquiring six selections by the end of the weekend after starting with an initial move back.

In a draft class that is considered deep in the middle tiers, staying stagnant with no picks in the 4th, 5th or early 6th rounds would be a major departure from his established philosophy.

What to Watch For

As Day 1 approaches, keep an eye on teams picking in the early second round, like the Arizona Cardinals or New York Jets, who may want to jump back into the end of the first round to secure a fifth-year option on a quarterback or tackle.

For the Seahawks, the obvious move isn't just about getting more players, it's about fixing a crooked draft board to ensure they aren't sitting on their hands while their competitors get better.

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