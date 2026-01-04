Zach Charbonnet threatening Marshawn Lynch record as Seahawks lead early vs. 49ers

Move over Marshawn?

The 12s will never let another player rank higher in their hearts than iconic Seattle Seahawks' running back Marshawn Lynch. But, kind of quietly, Zach Charbonnet is getting close to at least shoving him out of the record book.

In a pivotal game for the NFC West championship against the San Francisco 49ers Saturday night at Levi's Stadium, Charbonnet staked Seattle to a 7-0 lead with a 27-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter. It is his 12th rushing touchdown of the season, the most by a Seahawk since Lynch scored 13 in 2014.

First of the night. 🚨 No stopping @zachcharbon 🙂‍↔️



📺: ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/Ms6Nt7kFFz — x - Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 4, 2026

If the Seahawks win this game, the NFC road to Super Bowl LX will go through Lumen Field. In 2014, of course, Lynch led them to their second consecutive Super Bowl.

At times this season, head coach Mike Macdonald's running back timeshare between Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker has frustrated fans. But late in the season - with both healthy and productive - it continues to pay dividends.

The two backs combined for 88 yards on 12 carries in the first quarter.

After Seattle wasted a 12-play opening drive by not converting on a 4th-and-goal when quarterback Sam Darnold's pass toward Cooper Kupp was incomplete, they scored on their second possession. Getting a dominating block from left tackle Josh Jones - filling in for injured starter Charles Cross - Charbonnet cut left and juked 49ers' safety Malik Mustapha at the 10-yard line on his way to a 27-yard scoring run.

Jason Myers pushed a 47-yard field-goal attempt wide right on Seattle's third possession to keep their lead at 7-0 early in the second quarter.

Sam Darnold | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

