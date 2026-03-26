Where the Seahawks Rank in the NFC West After Free Agency

The Seattle Seahawks are approaching the tail end of free agency without making too many additions to the roster. Instead, their goal as the Super Bowl champions was to make sure there weren't too many subtractions.

While the Seahawks lost key players in running back Kenneth Walker III, defensive back Coby Bryant, cornerback Riq Woolen and defensive end Boye Mafe, the team was able to bring back some key free agents, including wide receiver Rashid Shaheed. Here's a look at where the Seahawks rank in terms of the NFC West.

4. Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals newly signed free agent Isaac Seumalo speaks to the press at the Arizona Cardinals training facility | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With three playoff teams in the division, it's very clear who is last place going into the upcoming season. The Cardinals are simply in a different position than the other three teams, and they haven't made enough strong additions to warrant them being higher on this list.

The best additions the team made over the offseason were adding offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo from the Pittsburgh Steelers and running back Tyler Allgeier from the Atlanta Falcons.

3. San Francisco 49ers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans reacts after a touchdown. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The 49ers made a big splash by signing wide receiver Mike Evans from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That should make them a threat in the NFC this upcoming season. The 49ers are third only because the Seahawks and Rams are also on this list. If the Niners were in a different division, there is a chance that they would walk away handily with a division title. Unfortunately, they find themselves in a difficult spot in the NFC West.

The team also re-signed linebacker Dre Greenlaw, offensive tackle Vederian Lowe, cornerback Nate Hobbs and wide receiver Christian Kirk to boost their depth in hopes of making it back to the playoffs and getting a little further than they did last year.

2. Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed runs in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

It's tough to put the Super Bowl champions not on top of the list, but this has to do more with the Rams making an all-in push as opposed to the Seahawks and what they've done.

Keeping the Super Bowl roster together is a valid strategy for general manager John Schneider in the front office. If it ain't broke, don't fix it, and that's exactly what the Seahawks are doing. While they lost several free agents that will have an impact on the team, the depth is still very strong and the talent on the roster speaks for itself. The Seahawks should be contending for a Super Bowl once again.

1. Los Angeles Rams

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans. | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

The Rams are bitter after losing to the Seahawks in the NFC Championship, and their offseason definitely shows it. They had a hard time defending wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jake with this past season. They went out and traded for Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie and signed his teammate Jaylen Watson. Those additions should put the Rams ahead of the Seahawks in terms of the divisional power rankings, but there's a lot more that goes into their ranking.

It's tough to say whether or not the Rams would have beaten the Seahawks in the NFC Championship if McDuffie and Watson were on the roster, but they definitely would have had a better chance going into a new season. The Rams will be even hungrier to beat the Seahawks, and that could have an impact when it's all said and done. On top of that, the Rams should have an easier schedule compared to the Seahawks, and that could go a long way in the grand scheme of the season.

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