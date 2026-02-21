What Cowboys' Javonte Williams Extension Means For Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III

The Seattle Seahawks might have the framework for a new deal for Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III.

After a breakout season in 2025, Javonte Williams landed a three-year extension with the Dallas Cowboys. The new deal was announced on Saturday, as Williams landed $24 million with $16 million guaranteed.

Williams entered 2025 with plenty of question marks, following two subpar seasons. He broke out with the Cowboys, however, racking up 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging 4.8 yards per carry.

His regular-season stats were superior to Walker's, although Williams didn't have to split time as Walker did with Zach Charbonnet. That said, Williams is a more complete back who excels in pass protection. Even while splitting time, Walker had 1,027 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 4.6 yards per attempt.

In the postseason, Walker raised his stock with a spectacular performance. He had 313 yards and four touchdowns in three games, while averaging 4.8 yards per attempt. He also won the Super Bowl MVP after gaining 135 yards on 27 attempts against the New England Patriots.

Kenneth Walker's salary should be similar to Javonte Williams

Walker has made it clear he would like to stay in Seattle, and it would be smart to lock him up. The Seahawks might not be able to lean on Charbonnet for much of the 2026 season after he suffered a torn ACL during the postseason run.

The late timing of Charbonnet's injury could be problematic, and while the Seahawks have done well in drafting and developing backs, keeping someone who just exploded the way Walker did in the postseason is never a bad idea.

For Walker, there might be a temptation to hit the open market and look for more than the $8 million per year average that Williams just signed. He might be able to get more, but he needs to ask himself if the goal is to cash out as much as he can or stay somewhere he can have plenty of success while being paid a fair value.

Williams signed a deal that was fair for him as well as the team. We'll see now if the same happens with Walker in Seattle.

