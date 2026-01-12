These major stats heavily favor Seahawks in Divisional matchup vs. 49ers

NFL teams rarely play the same team in back-to-back games. But the Seattle Seahawks will see the San Francisco 49ers in consecutive matchups in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

The No. 6-seeded 49ers upset the No. 3 Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, 23-19, setting up another date with the Seahawks. This time, however, they will have to go on the road to get through Seattle.

The Seahawks beat the 49ers 13-3 in Week 18, securing the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the playoffs. Seattle's defense shut down the San Francisco offense in that game, halting a unit that entered the contest averaging 42 points over its previous three games.

Seattle has two major advantages on its side: San Francisco has never won a postseason game at Lumen Field, and the Seahawks have an extra week's rest without having to gameplan for another team in between matchups.

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) drops back to pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at Levi's Stadium. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

It feels like there have been more playoff matchups between the Seahawks and 49ers with how good the NFC West has been over the last decade-and-change. But there's only been two prior playoff games between them, and the 2014 NFC Championship was the only one Seattle has hosted.

That game ended with the infamous tipped pass in the end zone by Richard Sherman that Malcolm Smith intercepted.

Overall, however, the Seahawks have lost their last four home games against San Francisco dating back to 2022.

It's not going to get any easier for the Seahawks next week. The 49ers lost tight end George Kittle in their Wild Card win, but they are sure to come into Lumen Field with a vengeance after what happened at Levi's Stadium just a week ago.

The Seahawks enter that matchup having won seven straight games, including the win over the 49ers and a nail-biter victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16.

If Seattle can knock out San Francisco, they may see the No. 5-seeded Rams once again in the NFC Championship. Los Angeles will face the No. 2 Chicago Bears in the Divisional Round.

The date and time of the Seahawks and 49ers' rematch is still to be determined.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seattle Seahawks have 2 players as potential salary cap casualties

Candidates for Seahawks offensive coordinator if Klint Kubiak leaves

Why Seattle Seahawks legend Russell Wilson needs to call it quits