Champion Seahawks Could Lose Talented Defender to 49ers

We are less than a month away from the official start (March 11) of the 2026 NFL fiscal year. On March 9, potential unrestricted free agents can start talking with other teams.

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report has singled out the Top 10 potential UFAs, and each player’s best fit. He has the ninth player on his list headed to the Bay Area, and projects this performer inking a four-year, $55 million deal with the rival San Francisco 49ers.

Talented Seahawks’ CB Would Be a Great Addition to Any Secondary

“Riq Woolen has had a polarizing tenure with the Seahawks,” said Kay. “After a strong start to his career resulted in a Pro Bowl nod as a rookie, the cornerback hit some rough patches and even emerged as a potential trade candidate leading up to this year’s deadline. Seattle opted against dealing its jumbo-sized defensive back, however, and certainly doesn’t regret the decision after Woolen helped lead the team to a Super Bowl LX victory.”

RELATED: Buy the new Seahawks championship commemorative Sports Illustrated cover

“He nearly cost the club a chance to appear in the big game by drawing a painful unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the NFC Championship Game, but made up for it with smothering coverage. During a three-game playoff run, Woolen recorded a solid eight tackles and four pass breakups. He was targeted 17 times and only allowed eight completions for 168 yards.”

Nov 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) reacts after a play during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The 2022 fifth-round pick from Texas-San Antonio has quite the NFL resume. He’s played in 64 regular-season contests and made 53 starts—although there 16 games and only seven starts in 2025. Regardless, Woolen has picked off a dozen passes, returned one of a score, and been credit with 53 passes defensed. There have also been four opponent fumble recoveries, giving Woolen 16 takeaways in four NFL seasons.

The Niners’ Secondary Would Be Finer with Riq Woolen

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end Jake Tonges (88) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks safety Coby Bryant (8) during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

So will Seahawks’ general manager John Schneider make the 2022 Pro Bowler a substantial offer. Among the team’s other potential UFAs are Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III, safety Coby Bryant, and speedster Rashid Shaheed.

Meanwhile, could John Lynch and Kyler Shanahan be one of those clubs that makes a play for the young defender? “The rival San Francisco 49ers could not only bolster their own secondary,” explained Kay, “but also knock their NFC West rivals down a peg by luring Woolen away this offseason. The Niners have struggled at the outside cornerback position and could benefit heavily by adding a 6’4", 210-pound playmaker into the mix.”

More Seahawks On SI stories

What Maxx Crosby told Tom Brady is great news for the Seahawks

Jaxon Smith-Njigba responds to tasteless joke by Druski after SB

7 shocking stats from the Seahawks’ Super Bowl win over Patriots