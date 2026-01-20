We’ve all had the opportunity to process and contemplate yesterday morning’s bad news on running back Zach Charbonnet. The impact of the news, however, will not be settled for quite some time. Not only will he miss the first playoff run of his career, there’s a very good chance he misses a significant chunk of 2026, and for all we know his whole career will be impacted.

But we have to deal with the short term before we move on to the long term. Seattle has a very important game in five days, and they know that Zach Charbonnet will not be available. The Seahawks want to run the ball, controlling the game on the ground and beating opposing defenses into submission. Obviously, they still have their starting back in Ken Walker III.

But is K9 alone enough to get through a game? A game that is likely to be hard-fought and come down to a couple of plays? A game where holding serve in time of possession and putting together long drives that end in the endzone is key? You wouldn’t think so, although I imagine the team feels comfortable putting a bigger load on Walker’s shoulders with so few games left.

The idea of signing a free agent running back in the next couple days is interesting, but ultimately difficult given the very limited amount of time they’d have to learn the offense. Jamaal Williams is compelling given he was on the Saints in 2024 under Kubiak, and might already know the scheme, but there’s still a lack of familiarity with this roster of players.

More than likely, the Seahawks will need competent snaps from a running back already on their roster. By my count, there are three players that they might call on for meaningful snaps on Sunday, with compelling arguments for and against all of them.

George Holani

This is my preference. Holani has been on the team for two seasons and was actually getting a couple of meaningful carries earlier this season even when Walker and Charbonnet were healthy. He’s not quite Zach-sized (5'11 and 210 pounds to Charbonnet’s 6’1 and 214 pounds), but he runs with a decisive, downhill style with some power, so it’s not a bad replacement.

I suspect that this would be the default choice for the Seahawks if all things were equal, but Holani has been on injured reserve since Week 12 and has yet to return to practice. Generally, players take multiple weeks of practice when returning from IR stints, so even if he’s ready to be activated, that might not mean he’s ready to play.

However, there is a possibility that Holani has been ready to go for some time now and has been held on IR because of a lack of room for him on the roster. If so, we’ll probably find out about it tomorrow when the Seahawks take the practice field. Sign me up for this one if he’s ready to go.

Velus Jones Jr

Jones was active for the Seahawks on Saturday night, even getting snaps and carries, although largely at the tail end of the blowout in garbage time. A former third round pick in the 2022 draft, Velus does have a fun skillset, and got a little bit of action in the final moments of Seattle’s game against the Atlanta Falcons a couple of months ago.

However, his resume as an actual running back is thin. He was a receiver and returner in college, and has barely ever actually lined up in the backfield in the NFL. While he hasn’t really found success in any alignment offensively in the NFL, he has usually been utilized as a wide receiver when he’s been put on the field. 6’0 and 200 pounds, he’s not a great Charbonnet sub.

I’m not a big fan of this one. Jones Jr might be able to provide some value to this team, but I don’t think a traditional running back is where he can do it. I’d be more open to him being the guy if it was Walker we were trying to replace.

Cam Akers

An NFL veteran and former Ram who actually won a Super Bowl with Los Angeles in the 2021 season, Akers makes a decent deal of sense. With over 2,000 rushing yards in his career, including 444 in 2024, he’s got the experience that Holani and Jones Jr lack. There’s also the revenge aspect, as the Seahawks play his former team this upcoming weekend.

That being said, he does have a lack of experience with this particular team. Initially signed in late November, then waived in mid-December before getting put on the practice squad, Akers suited up in three games for the Seahawks but played only one offensive snap and never got the ball. Akers has only five touches this season, all of them in Houston.

What I like about Akers is his sturdy build (5’10, 217 pounds) and ability to play with some power, which should provide a suitable replacement for Charbonnet’s inside power. If you’re trying to find a compliment to Walker’s skillset in the backfield, Akers works very well. If he’s familiar with the offense, there’s a very good chance that he’s the guy for this Sunday.

Whoever the Seahawks turn to in this difficult time, don’t expect them to play excessively in the upcoming games. I’m sure this team is more than happy to take their chances with Walker putting the running game on his back. But there will be snaps for a secondary option, and odds are good it will be one of these three guys.

