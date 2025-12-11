Seahawks make surprise pair of veteran cuts prior to Week 15

The Seattle Seahawks are getting healthier down the latter stretch of the 2025 season, and that means tough decisions are being made about 53-man roster spots.

Seattle waived running back Cam Akers and cornerback Shaquill Griffin on Thursday and made no corresponding moves to fill the vacant spots, the team announced. Still, they likely already have plans for those two vacancies.

The moves suggest that offensive lineman Jalen Sundell and tight end Eric Saubert, who were both designated to return to practice on Wednesday, could be available for Sunday's Week 15 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Sundell (knee) and Saubert (calf) both have 21 days before they have to be re-added to the active roster, but they might be back much sooner. The opening of two spots makes it much more likely that's the Seahawks' plan.

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks center Jalen Sundell (61) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Saubert may be needed, as rookie Elijah Arroyo is dealing with an injury as well. If the Seahawks like what center Olu Oluwatimi has been doing lately, Sundell could be plugged in at right guard even though he started the first nine games of the season at center.

Akers, who was signed in late November to make up for running back George Holani going to injured reserve, was expected to have a bigger role than he did in his short time with the Seahawks.

Whereas Akers was thought to be the team's potential No. 3 rusher for the rest of the season, he didn't play a single snap for Seattle.

Griffin may be brought back on the practice squad, as he's been with the team all season. He has appeared in two games and totaled seven tackles. As the Seahawks' defense has gotten healthier, it wasn't necessary to keep Griffin on the active roster any longer.

The Seahawks host the Colts at 1:25 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 14 at Lumen Field.

