Titans swap former Seahawks safeties in odd series of moves
The Tennessee Titans signed former Pro Bowl Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs ahead of the 2024 season. Now, at both the Seahawks and Diggs' expense, the Titans have a younger version of Diggs directly from the same franchise.
Seattle took a risk by waiving safety Jerrick Reed II on Tuesday, who had been on the 53-man roster as a depth option.
Reed, 25, had already been moved between the practice squad and active roster multiple times this season, but had to be waived to make room for wide receiver Rashid Shaheed following the Seahawks' trade deadline deal.
However, this time, the Titans claimed Reed off waivers. To make room for Reed, the Titans waived Diggs, 32, after two seasons with the team.
Tennessee is continuing to go to the Seahawks' well of cast-off safeties, even though the first one didn't work out. Diggs played in a combined 17 games (12 starts) across 2024-25 and totaled 72 tackles and one pass deflection.
The only thing that could make the pair of moves more strange is if the Seahawks decided to reunite with Diggs, who played five years with the Seahawks and earned three Pro Bowl nods in that span. Diggs had his best years in Seattle, totaling 345 tackles, three tackles for loss, 32 pass deflections and 18 interceptions during his tenure there.
Reed was a 2023 sixth-round pick by the Seahawks out of New Mexico, but he missed the end of his rookie season and the start of his second season after tearing his ACL in Week 11 of the 2023 season. Since then, Reed has mostly been a practice squad player who occasionally is elevated due to injuries on the rest of the roster.
In 75 total snaps this season (defense and special teams), Reed totaled four tackles. He concludes his Seattle career with 18 total tackles in 19 games played.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Updated depth chart after Seahawks’ trade for WR/KR Rashid Shaheed
New addition adds lethal speed to Seahawks offense & special teams
Sam Darnold rivaling Tom Brady, other greats with ridiculous statistic
NFL Network breaks down why the Seahawks targeted Rashid Shaheed