Seahawks lose speedster receiver, returner vs. Panthers

The Seattle Seahawks may be without a critical piece of their offense and special teams unit for the rest of the game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 17.

Rashid Shaheed was injured on a second-quarter catch, and he was being evaluated in the blue medical tent for a head injury. He is officially questionable to return to the game with a concussion.

After coming out of the tent, Shaheed was seen walking toward the locker room. The Seahawks may need to fill Shaheed's return role, especially, which is a big hole.

.@Seahawks injury update: WR Rashid Shadeed is being evaluated for a concussion. — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) December 28, 2025

Shaheed was the catalyst to the Seahawks' monumental 38-37 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16. While trailing by 16 points, Shaheed took a punt return for a touchdown to spur Seattle's comeback.

He has had a kick and punt return touchdown since being traded to the Seahawks at the trade deadline. It's been an impressive half-season for Shaheed, and he's become a critical piece of the offense and special teams.

Wide receiver Dareke Young will likely take over return duties in Shaheed's absence. Young was a good spark in that area prior to the Seahawks trading for Shaheed at the midseason point.

