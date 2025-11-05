Seahawks make flurry of moves, clear roster space for Rashid Shaheed
Following Tuesday's trade deadline, the Seattle Seahawks adjusted their 53-man roster and practice squad to make room for wide receiver Rashid Shaheed.
The Seahawks acquired Shaheed in a trade with the New Orleans Saints and subsequently released safety Jerrick Reed II on Wednesday, the team announced. They also signed undrafted rookie wide receiver Mac Dalena to the practice squad.
Dalena originally signed with the Kansas City Chiefs after going undrafted out of Fresno State. He was waived before the season, but now has a second shot with an NFL team. Dalena had 64 catches for 1,065 yards and eight touchdowns in his final college season, earning First Team All-Mountain West honors.
Seattle appears to be loading up on receivers to account for injuries to Cooper Kupp, Jake Bobo and Dareke Young, all of whom didn't play in Week 9. In addition to Dalena, the Seahawks now have five total receivers on the practice squad.
One of those might be waived if the Seahawks want Reed back, and they likely will, considering Julian Love is currently on injured reserve. Seattle has 11 total receivers between the active roster and practice squad.
Reed, a sixth-round pick in 2023, has appeared in four games this season and has four tackles. Most of those snaps, however, have been on special teams.
Shaheed and the Seahawks host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10 at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 9
More Seahawks on SI stories
Updated depth chart after Seahawks’ trade for WR/KR Rashid Shaheed
New addition adds lethal speed to Seahawks offense & special teams
Sam Darnold rivaling Tom Brady, other greats with ridiculous statistic
NFL Network breaks down why the Seahawks targeted Rashid Shaheed