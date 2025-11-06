Two NFC West rivals linked to Seahawks CB Riq Woolen in free agency
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen is sticking with the team for the rest of the season after he wasn't dealt ahead of the trade deadline earlier this week.
Woolen, 26, has been part of trade rumors for years with the Seahawks, so it looks like he could be exiting when he becomes a free agent this spring. Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox thinks Woolen could have interest from the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams, keeping him in the NFC West.
"For whatever reason, Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald has soured on cornerback Riq Woolen over the past couple of years, leading to plenty of trade buzz centered on the 26-year-old," Knox wrote.
"They've been wanting to move him for a while," one executive said, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "He doesn't fit what [head coach Mike Macdonald] wants to do."
"Woolen will fit what plenty of teams are looking for on defense. He's a 6'4", 210-pound defensive back with 11 interceptions on his resume. As a rookie in 2022, the Texas-San Antonio product allowed an opposing passer rating of only 48.7 in coverage.
"Charvarius Ward's $18 million-per-season contract from last offseason should provide a baseline for Woolen's next contract."
Woolen could sign with NFC West rival this offseason
Woolen is a talented cornerback, but outside of his interceptions, his stats are not among the best for the Seahawks. The team is more likely to pay former first-round pick Devon Witherspoon at the position, so Woolen's return seems unlikely.
The Seahawks could possibly get a compensatory pick when Woolen departs, but they may have to face him twice per season if he lands with a team like the Niners or Rams. Both NFC West rivals could be looking for cornerbacks this season, which could spell trouble down the line.
However, the Seahawks still have Woolen for the stretch run of the 2025 season, which continues with a Week 10 matchup against the other NFC West rival in the Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. PT. Fans can watch the game on CBS or stream it on the Paramount Plus app.
