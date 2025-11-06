Seahawks vs Cardinals: Experts share picks for key NFC West matchup
The Seattle Seahawks are fresh off a dominant victory over the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football. One night later, the Arizona Cardinals throttled the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. Now, they face off in a crucial NFC West bout. Experts seem to lean towards the Seahawks on this one.
CBS Sports: Seahawks 23, Cardinals 20
Pete Prisco: "The Seahawks are playing as well as any team in the league and have a dominant defense and a big-play offense. Arizona is playing consecutive road games on a short week, which is tough. They are also keeping Jacoby Brissett in at quarterback. They should. He will keep it close."
The Athletic
Vic Tafur (Cardinals +6.5): "The Cardinals lost on a last-second field goal in the teams’ first meeting, and they’ve since had a long-overdue soft benching of Kyler Murray. (It has to be soft when he still has a $53 million salary-cap hit next season.) The Cardinals are riding a one-game winning streak, and they can stop the run. They’ll keep it close again."
KC Joyner (Seahawks +6.5): "Seattle doesn’t seem to be getting enough credit for how well it is playing right now. The Seahawks have great pass coverage metrics across the board, a top-flight rush defense and maybe the best pass rush in the NFL. Seattle has superb pass blocking, an All-Pro-caliber wide receiver in Jaxon Smith-Njigba and just added speedster Rashid Shaheed. Oh yeah, the Seahawks also have Sam Darnold, who has played as well here as he did in Minnesota last year. This may be the most lopsided comparison in my Week 10 stat review, so Seattle gets this week’s highest confidence levels."
Bleacher Report
Gary Davenport (Seahawks -7): "If this game was in Arizona it might actually be easier to lay a touchdown—the Seahawks have peeled off 10 wins in a row away from what used to be the best home-field advantage in the NFL. Given how the Seahawks are playing, it may become that again—Seattle is a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Yes, Jacoby Brissett just halted the Redbirds' five-game skid. Yes, none of those losses were by more than four points. But the Cardinals are an average team at best, and Seattle just destroyed one of those on the road. Lay the points."
Moe Moton (Cardinals +7): "The Cardinals offense operates efficiently with Jacoby Brissett under center. In his three starts this season, he has thrown for 860 yards, six touchdowns and one interception. The Cardinals have covered the spread for each of those games. The Seahawks have also covered the line in three consecutive outings, and they went on the road and beat the Cardinals 23-20 in Arizona in Week 4. With a second look at Sam Darnold in Klint Kubiak's offense, Cardinals defensive-minded head coach Jonathan Gannon and his staff should know how to slow the Seahawks' red-hot offense enough to keep the margin within a touchdown again."
Others: Brent Sobleski (Cardinals), Brad Gagnon, Ian Hanford, Kristopher Knox, and Wes O'Donnell (Seahawks)
Yahoo! Sports: Seahawks -6.5
Frank Schwab: "The Cardinals are a better team in the present with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback. That's the uncomfortable truth for the Cardinals. But going on the road to face this Seahawks team is a tough task for anyone. We're seeing, week by week, that the Seahawks are one of the best teams in the NFL."
USA Today
Tyler Dragon (Seahawks -6.5): "Jacoby Brissett's earned the starting QB spot in Arizona, but it won't matter who QB1 is in this one. The Seahawks are one of the hottest teams in football. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is an Offensive Player of the Year candidate."
Jon Hoefling (Cardinals +6.5): "The Arizona Cardinals have been balling out ATS as of late, going 3-0 since their loss to the Titans. While the possible return of Kyler Murray could throw everything out of whack, I'll assume it will actually enhance the Cardinals."
Jordan Mendoza (Seahawks -6.5): "Seattle may have had the best week with its resounding win against the Commanders. Now back at home, the Seahawks feast again, regardless of who is under center for the Cardinals."
Blake Schuster (Seahawks -6.5): "The Cardinals quarterback saga is tough to parse. Even still, the Seahawks have swept this series each of the last three seasons. Arizona has only won at Seattle once since 2020."
Lorenzo Reyes (Seahawks -6.5): "It's alarming that Arizona's offense looks better with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback, but he'll start at least one more game. Either way, the Seahawks at home, with their defense playing the way it is and the Sam Darnold-Jaxon Smith-Njigba connection being as solid as it is, I really like the Seahawks here."
Christopher Bumbaca (Seahawks -6.5): "I want to think the Cardinals can keep it close but the Seahawks might just be that good. Rashid Shaheed doesn't need to learn a whole playbook to run under a Sam Darnold pass down the field."
ESPN
- Matt Bowen: Seahawks
- Mike Clay: Seahawks
- Dan Graziano: Seahawks
- Pamela Maldonado: Seahawks
- Eric Moody: Seahawks
- Jason Reid: Seahawks
- Lindsey Thiry: Seahawks
- Seth Wickersham: Seahawks
SI
- Albert Breer: Seahawks
- Clare Brennan: Seahawks
- Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
- Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
- Conor Orr: Seahawks
- John Pluym: Seahawks
- Matt Verderame: Seahawks
Our Pick: Seahawks 23, Cardinals 21
This should be a pretty tough matchup. Jacoby Brissett has the Cardinals' offense running well, and the defense has been stout all year long. That said, Seattle has the edge on both sides of the ball, and they're at home. That hasn't mattered much lately, but it will help them fend off a feisty Cardinals squad fresh off a big win.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Updated depth chart after Seahawks’ trade for WR/KR Rashid Shaheed
New addition adds lethal speed to Seahawks offense & special teams
Sam Darnold rivaling Tom Brady, other greats with ridiculous statistic
NFL Network breaks down why the Seahawks targeted Rashid Shaheed