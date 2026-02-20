Seahawks’ Rookie Class Earns High Praise After Impressive First Season

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider has always been solid in the NFL draft, and 2025 was no exception. He was able to fill multiple holes, starting with North Dakota State guard Grey Zabel in Round 1 and South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori in the second.

Both players were key contributors, with Zabel helping improve their weakest group. There's still work to be done on the line, but he was promising as a rookie. As for Emmanwori, he was integral to the team's success.

Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski said as much in his final rookie report card for the 2025 class. He gave Seattle an A, but made it clear that Emmanwori was their best rookie.

Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori

"The Seahawks defense had the New England Patriots offense completely befuddled during Super Bowl LX. Interestingly, that's not how the season started, because Emmanwori missed three games due to a high-ankle sprain. Once the Seahawks were able to implement the hybrid prospect into the system, Seattle's defense leveled up and made life hell on opposing quarterbacks," Sobleski wrote.

Emmanwori had 81 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 11 pass defenses, and one interception in the regular season. That helped him finish second in NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Seahawks' rookie class was deep in 2025

Seattle Seahawks tight end Elijah Arroyo

Sobleski was impressed with the depth of the class Seattle brought in as well. He mentioned Elijah Arroyo, another second-round pick, as well as their trio of fifth-rounders, Rylie Mills, Tory Horton, and Robbie Ouzts, as contributors as well.

"Tight end Elijah Arroyo, defensive tackle Rylie Mills, wide receiver Tory Horton and fullback Robbie Ouzts all contributed at points. Seattle pieced together a complete class, which helped the team raise its second Lombardi Trophy," Sobleski wrote.

Championship teams are built through the draft, but it's not just about the top picks. Good teams find value all throughout the draft, and that's exactly what Seattle did this past season. That's also why there's so much optimism that they can keep their championship window open for multiple years.

