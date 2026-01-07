What key rookie's playoff return means for Seahawks' offense

After missing the final four games of the regular season, the Seattle Seahawks designated second-round rookie Elijah Arroyo to return to practice on Wednesday, the team announced.

Arroyo was the second of two second-round picks by the Seahawks in the 2025 draft, and he totaled 15 catches for 179 yards and one touchdown in 13 games played this season. He hasn't played since Week 14 after being placed on injured reserve with a knee injury.

While not incredibly productive, Arroyo was a key piece of the offense. He and fellow rookie Tory Horton helped take attention away from NFL receiving yards leader Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but both went to IR.

AJ Barner (52 catches, 519 yards and six touchdowns) is the primary receiving threat from the tight end position in the Seahawks' offense, but Arroyo is arguably a better overall receiver with his speed and route-running. That's a huge weapon to get back on the field.

Nov 2, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end Elijah Arroyo (18) celebrates scoring a touchdown with wide receiver Tory Horton (15) against the Washington Commanders during the first half at Northwest Stadium. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Arroyo has also grown as a blocker since entering the NFL, even though he was heralded as a pass-catcher coming out of Miami. That only takes pressure off Barner and tight end Eric Saubert.

The Seahawks' passing game could take off once again with Arroyo in the lineup. He played 40 percent of the team's offensive snaps pre-injury, so there's good reason to believe that he will be immediately involved in the game plan.

Seattle has 21 days to activate Arroyo and add him back to the active roster. With the team on a bye week after earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC, there's a good chance he could return for the Seahawks' Divisional Round game.

The opponent is still unknown, but there's a chance the Seahawks see one of their NFC West rivals next week. That would be a perfect time for Arroyo to respond, especially as the Seahawks have won their most recent meetings with the Rams and 49ers.

