What latest practice squad signing means for Seahawks' offensive line
Turning to their backup center for at least the next three games, the Seattle Seahawks are bringing in reinforcements for their offensive line.
The Seattle Seahawks signed center Doug Kramer Jr. on Thursday, the team announced. Kramer is a former 2022 sixth-round pick by the Chicago Bears and has 18 games of NFL experience.
Seattle is in a tough spot with its offensive line health. Jalen Sundell, the team's starting center for the first nine games this season, was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 15 with a knee injury. He was replaced by Olu Oluwatimi, who started eight games for the Seahawks in 2024.
Kramer presents depth, but he isn't going to be gunning for the starting spot over Oluwatimi even with the poor offensive line performance in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Rams.
Oluwatimi has far more experience in actual game situations than Kramer, despite being in the league one less season. Kramer has played just 86 offensive snaps in his career, while Oluwatimi has played 714. Oluwatimi is also far more familiar with Klint Kubiak's system at this point.
The biggest question it presents is how much trust the Seahawks have in the current backup center, Bryce Cabeldue. Originally a tackle in college, Cabeldue was a sixth-round pick in this year's draft and has been moved all the way inside as the Seahawks' would-be replacement to Oluwatimi.
Cabeldue and quarterback Sam Darnold had a botched snap exchange in Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals, nearly resulting in a turnover, and it's clear he has seen minimal snaps at the position with the first team offense.
Kramer obviously has zero snaps, presenting a similar issue, but there's a chance the coaching staff likes him better as an immediate backup.
The issues at center are compounded by the likely absence of rookie left guard Grey Zabel, who is also dealing with a knee injury. Zabel was a non-participant in Wednesday's injury report. Seattle won't be at full strength up front for multiple weeks.
For now, it'll be interesting to see if Kramer is elevated from the practice squad on gamedays as a backup option to Oluwatimi.
