What Sam Darnold said about his 4-interception game vs. Rams
It wasn't the best day for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold. Putting a pin in his stellar start to the season, Darnold threw four interceptions against the Los Angeles Rams in Seattle's 21-19 loss to their division rivals on Sunday.
The turnovers were equally back-breaking for the Seahawks, as they had a chance to take the lead on three of the drives that ended in picks. Still, Seattle managed to rally for a would-be 61-yard game-winning field goal by Jason Myers, but it missed.
“Obviously, a tough one today,” Darnold told reporters after the game. “I felt like, despite the turnovers, we moved the ball; we just couldn’t finish in the red zone. I think that was a big thing today. And then, like I said, I can’t turn the ball over as much as I did today. I’ll learn from it, watch the tape, grow from it.”
Seattle's offense had five drives spanning 10 or more plays, including its final touchdown drive and the game's final possession to setup the field goal. However, the Seahawks' first four scores were field goals, as they went 1 for 4 in the red zone.
That, coupled with Darnold's interceptions and the Rams scoring touchdowns on three of their four red zone attempts, made it almost seem impossible that the Seahawks were even in the game — let alone having a chance to win it.
“Gotta give credit to the Rams, obviously,” Darnold added. “They’re a really good defense, really good team, but I’ve got to be better personally and I know we’ll bounce back and learn and grow from this one.”
Overall, Darnold completed 29 of 44 passes for 279 yards. Matthew Stafford didn't have to do much for Los Angeles in the win, completing 15 of 28 passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns. The Seahawks held the Rams' offense to just 112 second-half yards.
Darnold now has 14 turnovers this season, tied with Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the most in the NFL. Four of those are on fumbles.
It's an area the Seahawks quarterback, despite his excellence in other areas this season, knows he has to be better for the team to take the next step toward being a contender.
“Those are self-inflicted wounds, turning the ball over like that,” Darnold said. “Sometimes it’s better just to try and throw the ball away or even take a sack when nothing’s there.”
