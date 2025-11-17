All Seahawks

What Sam Darnold said about his 4-interception game vs. Rams

It wasn't pretty from the start for the Seahawks' starting quarterback in a critical matchup.

Connor Benintendi

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) signals at the line scrimmage during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) signals at the line scrimmage during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It wasn't the best day for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold. Putting a pin in his stellar start to the season, Darnold threw four interceptions against the Los Angeles Rams in Seattle's 21-19 loss to their division rivals on Sunday.

The turnovers were equally back-breaking for the Seahawks, as they had a chance to take the lead on three of the drives that ended in picks. Still, Seattle managed to rally for a would-be 61-yard game-winning field goal by Jason Myers, but it missed.

“Obviously, a tough one today,” Darnold told reporters after the game. “I felt like, despite the turnovers, we moved the ball; we just couldn’t finish in the red zone. I think that was a big thing today. And then, like I said, I can’t turn the ball over as much as I did today. I’ll learn from it, watch the tape, grow from it.”

Seattle's offense had five drives spanning 10 or more plays, including its final touchdown drive and the game's final possession to setup the field goal. However, the Seahawks' first four scores were field goals, as they went 1 for 4 in the red zone.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) rolls out to pass
Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) rolls out to pass against Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Poona Ford (95) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

That, coupled with Darnold's interceptions and the Rams scoring touchdowns on three of their four red zone attempts, made it almost seem impossible that the Seahawks were even in the game — let alone having a chance to win it.

“Gotta give credit to the Rams, obviously,” Darnold added. “They’re a really good defense, really good team, but I’ve got to be better personally and I know we’ll bounce back and learn and grow from this one.”

Overall, Darnold completed 29 of 44 passes for 279 yards. Matthew Stafford didn't have to do much for Los Angeles in the win, completing 15 of 28 passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns. The Seahawks held the Rams' offense to just 112 second-half yards.

Darnold now has 14 turnovers this season, tied with Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the most in the NFL. Four of those are on fumbles.

It's an area the Seahawks quarterback, despite his excellence in other areas this season, knows he has to be better for the team to take the next step toward being a contender.

“Those are self-inflicted wounds, turning the ball over like that,” Darnold said. “Sometimes it’s better just to try and throw the ball away or even take a sack when nothing’s there.”

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seattle Seahawks studs & duds from showdown with the LA Rams

Injury to Seahawks’ star OL may prove more costly than loss to Rams

Sam Darnold feeds ugly big game narrative with multiple picks vs. LA

Seattle Seahawks announce 3 roster moves ahead of Rams matchup

Published
Connor Benintendi
CONNOR BENINTENDI

Home/Seahawks News