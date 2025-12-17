Worrying trend for Seahawks offense could be Seattle's undoing

For the past few weeks, the Seattle Seahawks' offense has struggled significantly. Between turnovers, the poor play from the offensive line, and the slow starts, the Seahawks haven’t been as consistent or explosive in the first half of the season.

One statistic shows how poor the run game has truly been for the Seahawks. Four of the five stacked run rates have come against the Seahawks since Week 10. This means that opposing defenses don’t have to utilize a heavy run-defense front in order to stop them.

Four of the five lowest stacked box run rates for the Seahawks have come since Week 10.



The Colts didn't stack the box and Seattle still didn't run well.



The book is out. Teams loaded up to stop a run-heavy offense and turns out they don't have to even do that anymore.

The running game has been getting worse as the second half of the season progressed. A lot of it can be placed on the lack of preparedness, mostly on the offensive line. In the wins over the Minnesota Vikings, the Atlanta Falcons, and the Indianapolis Colts, the Seahawks allowed a total of 19 tackles for loss, and the longest run was for 27 yards.

Last Sunday against the Colts, the Seahawks only accounted for 50 yards on 22 rushes, averaging 2.3 yards per rush. The longest running play of the game was eight yards. Seattle’s offensive line was constantly overpowered at the line of scrimmage by the Colts’ defense, which didn’t have three-time Pro-Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

One of the biggest problems of the offensive line in the second half of the season is their inability to recognize which defender to block. This has come against blitzes when opposing defenses have been trying to throw off quarterback Sam Darnold and the passing block.

It is worse in run plays as players like right guard Anthony Bradford fail to block on a pulling route and cause a tackle for loss. This has been a common trend for a few weeks now. Other times, a defender can be seen squeezing into gaps in between the tackles or interior and making a quick stop or a tackle for loss.

Pro Football Focus released grades of the offensive line against the Colts. Rookie left guard Grey Zabel was the worst graded offensive lineman in pass-protection at 46.2. Center Jalen Sundell, who came off IR due to a knee injury, was the worst graded run-blocker at 58.7. Bradford graded out with a run-block grade of 71 and a pass-protection grade of 77.6.

PFF doesn’t measure plays where they don’t have a specific matchup; otherwise, Bradford’s grade would be much lower. He, along with the rest of the offensive line, has to be better in the Thursday Night Football matchup at home against the Los Angeles Rams. The last time these two teams played, the offensive line didn’t allow a tackle for loss or a sack.

