Worrying trend for Seahawks offense could be Seattle's undoing

The run game has been bad lately
Michael Hanich
Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) rushes against the Indianapolis Colts during the third quarter at Lumen Field.
Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) rushes against the Indianapolis Colts during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven-Imagn Images

For the past few weeks, the Seattle Seahawks' offense has struggled significantly. Between turnovers, the poor play from the offensive line, and the slow starts, the Seahawks haven’t been as consistent or explosive in the first half of the season.

One statistic shows how poor the run game has truly been for the Seahawks. Four of the five stacked run rates have come against the Seahawks since Week 10. This means that opposing defenses don’t have to utilize a heavy run-defense front in order to stop them.

Michael Hanich
