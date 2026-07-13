Seahawks' Offense Could Reach New Level if Rashid Shaheed Breaks Out in 2026

Looking for a spark during the 2025 season, the Seattle Seahawks made a trade with the New Orleans Saints to add wide receiver and return man Rashid Shaheed. As a receiver, Shaheed didn't make a major impact, recording just 15 receptions for 188 yards in nine games and another 78 yards on three catches during their postseason run.

As a returner, however, he was far more impactful with 210 yards and a touchdown on punt returns and 418 yards and a touchdown on kick returns. He added another kick return for a touchdown in the playoffs, returning a kick 95 yards against the San Francisco 49ers.

Seattle has plans for Shaheed to do more this season, evidenced by the fact that they signed him to a three-year extension worth $51 million. The Seahawks need more from Shaheed on offense to justify that deal, and The Athletic's Saad Yousuf believes that will happen this year.

Rashid Shaheed predicted to break out in 2026

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed celebrates after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in overtime at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shaheed was named the team's top breakout candidate in 2026, with Yousuf saying the arrival of new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury could help unlock Shaheed's playmaking skills.

"Jaxon Smith-Njigba had his breakout campaign in 2025, so defenses will be gearing up to stop him. Cooper Kupp is still a reliable veteran, but he’s getting older and missed at least five games in the three seasons prior to last year. Shaheed has established himself as an electric returner, but he hasn’t hit his potential as a wide receiver," Yousuf wrote.

"In his four NFL seasons, he’s never had 60 catches in a campaign, or 1,000 yards receiving. New offensive coordinator Brian Fleury is taking over after seven years in San Francisco under Kyle Shanahan, where he’s seen how dynamic weapons can be maximized."

Much of the attention for the Seattle offense this offseason has been focused on the ground game. With Zach Charbonnet still recovering from a torn ACL, and Kenneth Walker III leaving in free agency, they need someone such as rookie Jadarian Price or third-year pro George Holani to step up and lead the ground attack.

Rashid Shaheed could ope up Seattle's offense

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That said, finding a way to open up the passing game would go a long way towards helping Seattle as they aim to defend their Super Bowl championship. Shaheed is the key for this happening, and if he reaches his potential, it would help the entire offense open up.

His speed could force safeties to play farther back from the line of scrimmage, which would help the ground game. It could also help Seattle punish defenses if they spend too much time focusing on slowing down Jaxon Smith-Njigba, which is likely going to be the plan for every defensive coordinator when they prepare for Seattle.

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