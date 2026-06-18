Seahawks Players Have Fun Trolling Rams and Jared Verse

The rivalry in the NFC West Division was among the most heated divisions in the league. Having three teams win at least 12 games last season and splitting the series between the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, and the San Francisco 49ers only intensified the rivalry. Last season, the Week 16 Thursday matchup and the NFC Championship game between the Seahawks and the Rams were the best games of the season. Those games pushed the Seahawks to a championship, and it left the Rams obsessed.

​The matchups are going to be more intense after the Rams traded for two-time Defensive Player of the Year in defensive end Myles Garrett this offseason. The trade sent the Cleveland Browns a series of draft picks and defensive end Jared Verse. On his way out the door to Cleveland, Verse left a message to his now-former Rams teammates. His words brought out some laughs and some truth to the Seahawks and Rams rivalry.

Emmanwori and Williams Troll Jared Verse and the Rams

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Verse left the Rams players with one message: to ensure the team beats the Seahawks this upcoming season. Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams and slot cornerback Nick Emmanwori had a little fun making fun of the posts that show Verse’s message to the Rams. Williams committed three laughing emojis while Emmanwori left a gif of SpongeBob SquarePants laughing and leaving another comment saying, “We left a stain on bra mind.”

The quote was left as a reminder to the Rams of their shortcomings in their Super Bowl chase because of the Seahawks. Leaving a public message of a team to beat their rival is a reminder to everyone with social media and then word of mouth that the Seahawks remain in the minds of the Rams. There have been multiple players who expressed hostility towards the Seahawks after ending their Super Bowl-contending season, including wide receiver Puka Nacua and offensive tackle Alaric Jackson. Seahawks players like linebacker Ernest Jones IV have expressed their displeasure with the Rams.

Rivalry Now Among the Top in the NFL

Jan 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (11) is sacked by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

There are multiple rivalries in the league that are historically some of the most heated in the league. Most of the teams in the AFC North Division come to mind. The Seahawks and the Rams have been in the top five of the most heated rivalries going into this upcoming season. The Rams will remain disappointed and upset after this past season. The numerous posts of hostility between both teams are going to continue throughout the offseason and into the season. There is some resentment from the Seahawks’ perspective because of the way they won the Super Bowl, but they have the fourth-best odds to repeat as champions.

This offseason, the national media’s attention has been focused on the Rams, their moves, and their limited Super Bowl window. The Seahawks know they got better this offseason with their development and the players they acquired through free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft. Seattle’s goal is not to run it back, but to run it forward and get better. Both teams will face each other in Week 16 on Christmas Day in Seattle to finish out the regular season in Week 18. If the matchups are anything like the three games last season, then the NFL and fans are in for another heated show.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter