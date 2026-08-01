Seahawks Rookie Report: Who Is Rising and Falling on the Depth Chart?

The Seattle Seahawks have wrapped their first set of weekend practices during training camp and will soon finish their first full week of training camp. The rookies have been in the process longer for the upcoming season. These eight rookies will go through a series of rigorous practices to see if they fit with the team’s principles and schemes. Here are the eight rookie reports in the first full week of training camp.

Running back Jadarian Price: Rising

Price is going to be put through a lot of tests and drills to get him conditioned for the upcoming season. While the Seahawks will also have running backs George Holani and Emanuel Wilson practice with the first-team offense, they will have Price as the top option. Offensive coordinator Brian Fleury already knows he is a stellar runner, but they look to train him up as a reliable and efficient pass-catcher.

Safety Bud Clark: Slightly Fallin​g

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; TCU defensive back Bud Clark (DB33) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Going into training camp, it was known that Clark wasn’t going with the first-team defense. The Seahawks, however, appear to give veterans D’Anthony Bell and Rodney Thomas the spots to fill in when Julian Love and Ty Okada are on the sidelines. Clark has worked with the second and third-team defense in this short time. There is still time for him to get more comfortable with life in the NFL, as his status shouldn’t be a concern moving forward.

Julian Neal: In-The-Middle

There were many fans who wanted a cornerback as the top spot of the Seahawks’ draft, but so far, Neal is handling himself well. He is neither rising nor falling as he is there with the second-team defense as expected.

Neal will be the primary backup to Josh Jobe, while third-year veteran Nehemiah Pritchett comes in as the first corner off the bench. This comes slot cornerback Nick Emmanwori might be out all training camp. Neal is reportedly making some big plays against the first-team offense, but he is now going through some minor injuries that could limit him.

Beau Stephens: Falling

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa offensive lineman Beau Stephens (OL48) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is okay for a young player to need extra time to get to the NFL level. Stephens has been with the third-team offense as he must battle some of the young veterans who are trying to steal a 53-man roster spot. It could be that many fans were so anxious for him to take over Anthony Bradford’s spot that they forgot he is a fifth-round rookie.

Emmanuel Henderson Jr: Rising

Henderson has some tough competition ahead of him. He has several formerly undrafted veterans who have been with the Seahawks for a while. There are, however, some great signs that he is making progress in securing a roster spot. His speed and good hands have been praised by media outlets in attendance at training camp practices. He still has some work to ensure he takes advantage of opportunities, while in team situations, but he is getting himself on notice.

Andre Fuller: In-the-Middle

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Toledo defensive back Andre Fuller (DB10) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are many cornerbacks trying to make a statement with their Seahawks’ defense. Fuller has been solid in rookie minicamps and OTAs, but he hasn’t quite made the loud plays he did earlier in the offseason. He has been with the third-team defense and, occasionally, finds himself on plays during team periods. He hasn’t been great to start training camp, but he reportedly had a solid practice right before the Seahawks’ pads practice.

Deven Eastern: Falling

It doesn’t help a rookie, especially one drafted in the later rounds, to miss a portion of training camp on the PUP list. While it wouldn’t threaten his career, he would start off on the sidelines learning how to play his position in the NFL. Eastern did get off the PUP list and had his first practice on Thursday. It's a big step up to have his first training camp practice be in full pads, but he has the opportunity to get better, especially with defensive tackle Brandon Pili injured and more reps being open.

Michael Dansby: Rising

Jan 2, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Michael Dansby (25) intercepts a pass intended for SMU Mustangs wide receiver Jordan Hudson (2) in the second half during the Holiday Bowl at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One late-round rookie that is really impressive through the first week of camp is Michael Dansby, who also had an impressive OTAs and minicamp session. In this training camp, Dansby has accounted for multiple interceptions in 1-on-1s and in team drills.

He has stepped up to the plate at cornerback and he has been developing himself on special teams. Dansby is one of Locked On Seahawks’ Corbin Smith’s favorite rookies outside of Price this offseason. There is a serious chance that he will make the 53-man roster by the end of training camp.

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