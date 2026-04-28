Seahawks UDFA Tracker: Every Signing and Undrafted Hidden Gems to Watch

The Seattle Seahawks, once again, had another impressive Draft class. The Seahawks fulfilled several of their roster holes and big questions in the 2026 NFL Draft with eight solid players. That doesn’t mean they are done getting more help for their roster with some undrafted free agents. Some of these undrafted free agents had draftable grades by the Seahawks, which was a big reason for their signing. Now these undrafted free agents get a chance to prove their worth and show why they were signed by the Seahawks.

Wide Receiver Michael Briscoe (Cal Poly)

Briscoe has good height and size at 6-2; 205 pounds also possessing good bursts and top-end speed. He could be a surprise player in training camp as a deep-threat playmaker, if he can stay healthy. Briscoe missed a portion of his years at Cal Poly due to different injuries. In his last two years at Cal Poly, Briscoe caught 68 receptions for 1,317 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Linebacker Devean Deal (TCU)

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; TCU Horned Frogs defensive end Devean Deal (11) looks on during warm ups against Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images | Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

Deal is a four-year starter with his last two at TCU, where he shared the same role as the newly drafted Bud Clark. In 56 games played, Deal has accumulated 176 total tackles, 102 solo tackles, 34.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, 10 pass breakups, four forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. Deal is a productive and versatile linebacker who plays more off the ball and was an impressive leader with the Horned Frogs' defense. If he remains productive and efficient, he might be a steal as an undrafted signing.

Edge Rusher Aidan Hubbard (Northwestern)

Hubbard was one of two edge rushers that the Seahawks had a draftable grade on during the later rounds of the Draft. While he isn't the strongest or fastest edge rusher, he shows great effort and fluid moments to get off blocks and to the backfield. In his last four seasons of a five-year career at Northwestern, Hubbard accumulated 105 total tackles, 56 solo tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss, and 20.5 sacks. If he can redefine his punches, get stronger, and not get pushed back by aggressive blockers, Hubbard could be in the league for a long time.

Edge Rusher Marvin Jones Jr. (Oklahoma)

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) is tackled by Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Marvin Jones Jr. (97) in the first half at Gaylord Family OK Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jones is another edge rusher who had a draftable grade by the Seahawks during the late rounds of the Draft. He has seen his career go from Georgia to Florida State to, finally, Oklahoma this past season. Jones finished his collegiate career with 62 total tackles, 31 solo tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, and eight sacks. Jones could be the ultimate project for the Seahawks' coaching staff. At 6-5, 255 pounds, he possesses incredible movement, solid burst and acceleration, and can play in a two or three-point stance. He will need to work on his flexibility, his run defense, and his habit of playing high.

Tight End Lance Mason (Wisconsin)

It wasn't long ago that Mason was considered an early-day three pick. His biggest downfall was his lack of explosiveness and average speed during the NFL Scouting Combine. One consistent thing was his ability to catch the ball when contested. In three seasons at Missouri State, Mason caught 56 receptions for 800 yards and eight touchdowns. This past season at Wisconsin, he caught 30 receptions for 398 yards and four touchdowns. His consistency as a pass-catcher and tough blocker might help overcome his limited explosiveness.

Defensive Tackle Uso Seumalo (Kansas State)

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats defensive tackle Uso Seumalo (99) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

At 6-3, 330 pounds, there are a lot of reasons why the Seahawks are signing Uso Seumalo. The monster in the middle of the Wildcats' defense wasn't given much thought to being a highly drafted player. A player like Seumalo doesn't need speed; his huge size and firm pad-level keep him from getting moved at the line of scrimmage often. In 50 games for Kansas State, he accumulated 57 total tackles, 28 solo tackles, nine tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and five pass breakups. He may be a limited player, but he might be stout as a lane-clogger in the league.

Wide Receiver Levi Wentz (Kansas)

Wentz might be one of the more interesting undrafted signings for the Seahawks. He started his collegiate career at Old Dominion as a linebacker, but transitioned to wide receiver the following year. Wentz didn't have the numbers at Kansas in his final year, but fellow college teammate Emmanuel Henderson knows how much of a physical player he is. He has the football knowledge and the physicality; he needs a chance to see if he can develop at the professional level.