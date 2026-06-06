Seahawks' Russell Wilson Trade Recognized Among NFL's Biggest Ever

A third-round pick out of Wisconsin in 2012, Russell Wilson proved to be a steal for the Seattle Seahawks.

He surprisingly won the starting job as a rookie, leading Seattle to an 11-5 campaign. They followed that up with a 13-win season in 2013, with Wilson helping them win the first Super Bowl in franchise history. They returned to the Super Bowl in 2014, which they lost in painful fashion.

Wilson continued to lead Seattle to wins, but they eventually decided to move on. That happened in 2022 when Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos, along with a fourth-round pick in 2022, for the Broncos' first, second, and fifth-round picks in 2022 and their first and second-round picks in 2023. Seattle also received quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, and defensive tackle Shelby Harris.

Russell Wilson trade among the biggest in NFL history

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson before the game against the New England Patriots. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

That trade didn't work out for Denver, but the Seahawks were more than happy with the results. As Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox says, it helped them rebuild their roster, ultimately leading to their latest title. That's why he ranked this as the fourth-biggest trade in league history.

"Seattle had won the Super Bowl in 2013 with Wilson at the helm, and it reached the big game again in 2014. However, while Wilson had earned his ninth Pro Bowl nod in 2021, the Seahawks hadn't advanced past the divisional round since 2014 and were clearly looking for a fresh start," Knox wrote.

"They got it by dealing Wilson and a 2022 fourth-round pick to the Denver Broncos for a massive haul. The Seahawks' return netted key contributors to their 2026 run, including outside linebacker Derick Hall, edge rusher Boye Mafe, offensive tackle Charles Cross, and cornerback Devon Witherspoon."

All of those players were vital to their recent Super Bowl win. Mafe, who signed with the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason, is the only one who is no longer with the Seahawks, whereas Witherspoon, Hall, and Cross remain as key pieces.

Russell Wilson was never the same after leaving Seattle

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson waves to fans after the game against the Dallas Cowboys. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

As happy as Seattle was with the trade, the Broncos weren't thrilled with the results. Wilson wasn't the same player in Denver and they went 11-19 in two seasons with Wilson as the starter.

He then spent one season with the Pittsburgh Steelers before signing with the New York Giants in 2026. Following an 0-3 start with the Giants, Wilson was benched in favor of rookie Jaxson Dart and recently announced his retirement from the NFL.

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