Seahawks-Saints details revealed for NFL trade deadline deal for Rashid Shaheed
The Seattle Seahawks front office is deadly serious about competing for a Super Bowl this year. Not three years from now, not next year. Now.
That much is obvious based on the trade that the team just made for New Orleans Saints wide receiver and return specialist Rashid Shaheed. Tom Pelissero at NFL Network was the first to report the deal going down. Now we have details of the trade.
According to Adam Schefter at ESPN, Seattle is sending New Orleans a 2026 fourth-round draft pick and a 2026 fifth-round draft pick in exchange for Shaheed.
Rashid Shaheed trade details
That's no small amount of draft capital to give up for a player who projects as the team's number four wide receiver.
However, Shaheed is going to be much more than your average WR4. The speed and agility that he brings to the table will enable offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak to do a lot more schematically, especially when it comes to pressing defenses vertically.
While that's something the Seahawks offense is already doing quite well, it's also a really top-heavy dynamic. Jaxon Smith-Njigba has the highest target share in the league right now and is out-producing the rest of Seattle's pass-catchers by over 650 yards.
It's an undeniably cool thing to see JSN chase Calvin Johnson's all-time record, but it's also extremely important for the Seahawks to expand their passing game and add other threats, lest they run into a brick wall when they face a smart defense come playoff time.
Shaheed will also act as a force multiplier on special teams, where they have a good but not great return game going. He adds another home-run threat that opponents will have to account for.
This deal isn't enough to make them favorites in the NFC, but it does plug one of their two weaknesses on offense - and we're willing to be that the Seahawks aren't done dealing yet.
