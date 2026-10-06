Seahawks Sign RB Robert Henry Jr. to Reinforce Backfield

The Seattle Seahawks have significant concerns about the state of their backfield, clearly. The day after taking down the Los Angeles Chargers, the team double-dipped to acquire new running backs. Joe Mixon in the afternoon was the main story, but John Schneider wasn’t done.

In the early evening, he grabbed Robert Henry Jr. off the Commanders’ practice squad.

The State Of The Backfield

It’s not hard to see why the Seahawks view their running back issues as two big for one man to handle. Jadarian Price is out for a minimum of three more games with his injury, and Zach Charbonnet returns week 6 at the earliest. George Holani is playing through an injury that seems to have completely zapped his effectiveness, so he may as well be out.

Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson (23) runs for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jacardia Wright is dealing with a health issue of his own on the practice squad, supposedly. Velus Jones Jr. isn’t a running back so much as he is a gadget player. Before yesterday’s signings, all Seattle really had was Emanuel Wilson. As well as Wilson played this week, he’s not an every-down back, or even a scheme fit. You needed serious help.

Who Is Robert Henry Jr.?

Henry is certainly not a big name in the NFL. After a successful, but low-key, three year career in college at UTSA, he went undrafted five months ago and waited over a week before getting signed as a UDFA by the Commanders. He left a positive impression on the team in preseason and camp, but not enough to make the roster, ending up on the practice squad.

UTSA Roadrunners running back Robert Henry Jr. (3) takes a handoff from quarterback Owen McCown (2). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He was impressive as a Roadrunner, although most of his play was against weaker competition. Across three seasons, he tallied over 2,700 scrimmage yards, with his production climbing with each season that went by. He also scored 30 total touchdowns, and his per carry averages went up to 6.9 in his final season. Enough to get noticed, but not quite enough to get drafted.

The Key Skill

The thing that catches my attention about this signing is Henry’s skillset. He’s a smaller back, doesn’t have great speed, and lacks elite vision. I don’t see him as a great third down back either. However, Henry is an excellent cutter. His ability to plant his foot in the ground, change direction, and get up to his top speed is notable. And that’s what this team needs.

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (8) runs with the ball in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wilson, Mixon, Holani, Charbonnet, Wright, none of them really possess the skills you want in an outside zone scheme. You need a little speed to get out there, and then the cutting ability to zip through the hole. Only Price brings that kind of thing to the table. And with him out of commission, Henry serves as a workable fit.

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