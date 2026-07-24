Seahawks Waive a Cornerback to Make Room for an Old Friend at Tight End

When the Seattle Seahawks spent a third round pick on Nick Vannett in 2016, Darrell Bevell was still the offensive coordinator and Tom Cable was still the offensive line coach. Christine Michael was the lead running back for the team that season, and the pass rush was anchored by Cliff Avril and Frank Clark. It was quite some time ago.

He’s Been Everywhere, Man

Vannett gave the Seahawks three seasons, and then was traded to the Steelers early in his fourth season. He then spent 2020 in Denver, got released, latched on in 2021 and part of 2022 with New Orleans, got released mid-season, signed with the Giants, failed to make the Texans, landed with the Chargers for 2023, the Titans for 2024, and the Vikings and Rams in 2025.

Seattle Seahawks tight end Elijah Arroyo (18) and wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) against the Arizona Cardinals. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Nick Vannett is a journeyman, and very few players in the NFL have journeyed more than him. That’s ten teams, although he only played for nine of them. Most players who jump from team to team like this are ones who virtually never get to play and are entirely replaceable. Vannett stands out in that he gets to play on a semi-consistent basis across these stops.

Back Where He Started

Earlier today, Vannett did something he had never done before. He signed with a team that he’s been on before. The team he spent the longest time with, actually. The Seahawks picked him up the day before training camp. He joins a tight end room that includes AJ Barner, Elijah Arroyo, Eric Saubert, Brady Russell, Nick Kallerup, and Lance Mason.

Seattle Seahawks tight end Eric Saubert (81) celebrates after making a catch for a game-winning two-point conversion against the Los Angeles Rams. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

To clear room for him, the Seahawks waived WR turned CB Tyrone Broden, a fascinating physical specimen who is a longshot to ever put it all together. This trade-off does indicate some belief that the team needs another tight end, which makes me wonder if some of the listed players may not be fully healthy at this moment and camp bodies are needed.

Will It Last?

AJ Barner is obviously locked in as the starter, Elijah Arroyo is a second rounder entering his second year, Eric Saubert had his contract extended midseason last year, and Brady Russell adds value as a backup fullback and special teamer. While the Seahawks are a tight end heavy team, it’s highly unlikely they’d carry five of them on the active roster.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald looks on against the Carolina Panthers. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

So, unless there’s a serious, long-term injury with one of those four players, Vannett’s best case scenario is likely the practice squad. He’s popped around on practice squads before, hanging around on Minnesota’s as recently as last season, so that may happen. He likely brings a bit more to the table than Kallerup or Mason, although he’ll also cost a bit more.

Vannett is only two years removed from a season in Tennessee where he played in every game and caught seventeen passes for 135 yards and three touchdowns. He can still get on a football field and put together competent, NFL-level play. And on an offense being run by a former tight ends coach, that security might be valuable enough to be worth the extra pay.

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