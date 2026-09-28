3 Risers and Fallers After Seattle Seahawks' Week 3 Loss vs Commanders

The Seattle Seahawks took a significant step back in terms of being considered the top of the elite teams in the league. The Seahawks looked unprepared and unresponsive as they lost their first game since Week 11 of last season in a humiliating 33-31 road loss to the Washington Commanders. There are a lot of questions that have been amplified that the Seahawks have to fix after that performance.

There were also some good moments from the Seahawks that can help develop the team moving forward. There were performances in the game that can be utilized to be a part of the team’s identity. After a tough and unnecessary loss, it is still good to see the good moments of the Seahawks. Some players might be keys moving forward while some have to take a big step back.

Biggest Risers

Sep 27, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner (88) makes a catch against the Washington Commanders in the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks’ passing game was the only good part of the offense on Sunday. While wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba had another stellar game, tight end AJ Barner might be the biggest riser. Barner was the Seahawks’ second-leading pass-catcher after JSN. He caught five receptions for 69 yards, with his longest play being a 32-yard screen pass. He was utilized twice in the screen game as he made big runs after the catch that the Seahawks could turn into a key weapon.

Second-year wide receiver Tory Horton came alive for the Seahawks by being the third-leading pass-catcher after JSN and Barner. Horton caught three receptions for 48 yards as he played better than other players who are paid and utilized more. Maybe it should be Horton who needs to be given more targets, if he is healthy.

The Dark Side Defense had their fair share of issues in Sunday’s loss. One player who can’t take the blame and who remains among the more underrated interior defensive linemen is Jarran Reed. He accounted for seven total tackles, but he made just as much of an impact getting into the backfield and pressuring the quarterback. Reed was putting more pressure on Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota than most of the Seahawks’ edge rushers.

Biggest Fallers

Sep 27, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Sonny Styles (52) deflects a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (8) at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many players have to consider their stock is falling. The biggest faller is rookie running back Jadarian Price, who is showing to be more of a problem than the solution for the Seahawks. His five carries for 15 yards were awful, but his fumble that gave the Commanders the ball right near the red zone early in the game was damning. It was a big reason why he was put on the bench for the majority of the game afterwards.

It was a good story to see safety AJ Finley step in to make his first professional start in place of the injured Julian Love, but it was a bad ending. He had a rough personal foul penalty on a Commanders receiver who was already losing control of the ball. He made some poor reactions and decisions to get to the passing play, with one touchdown ultimately being on him. The Seahawks hope they get Love back in the lineup, but if not, then it’s likely that D’Anthony Bell will get a shot.

Other players can be considered, but one player who is showing to be one-dimensional is third-year defensive tackle Byron Murphy II. Murphy, who declared he was going to account for 10 sacks this season, has yet to account for one in three games. While he did account for seven tackles, including some at the line of scrimmage, Murphy isn’t getting to the quarterback as much as he wants to.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter