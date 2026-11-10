Seahawks Week 9 Snap Counts: Charbonnet, Price Flip Roles

Despite missing several key players, the Seattle Seahawks pulled out a home victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9. Seattle has now won 11 straight games against the Cardinals, dating back to 2022.

The absence of some starters let more players see the field, which is a good thing when the team can avoid a loss. That was apparent in the Seahawks’ total snaps on both offense and defense this week, with multiple backups getting their most extensive action of the season.

Here’s a look at how the Seahawks’ snap counts shook out in their win over the Cardinals.

* All snap count statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference

Offense

Nov 8, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (8) runs against Arizona Cardinals linebacker Baron Browning (5) during the third quarter at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RG Anthony Bradford (67; 100%), LG Grey Zabel (67; 100%), C Jalen Sundell (67; 100%), RT Abe Lucas (67; 100%), LT Josh Jones (67; 100%), QB Drew Lock (67; 100%), WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (51; 76%), WR Cooper Kupp (49; 73%), TE AJ Barner (48; 72%), WR Tory Horton (41; 61%), RB Zach Charbonnet (38; 57%), TE Eric Saubert (32; 48%), TE Nick Kallerup (27; 40%), RB Jadarian Price (24; 36%), FB Brady Russell (12; 18%), WR Montorie Foster Jr. (5; 7%), T Bobby Hart (3; 4%), Olu Oluwatimi (3; 4%), RB George Holani (2; 3%)

The running back split between Charbonnet and Price flipped against the Cardinals, as the former saw more snaps in his second game back from a torn ACL. Charbonnet carried or caught the ball on 44.7% of his snaps, while Price’s usage rate was about 54.2% when he was on the field. This is unsurprising, as Charbonnet is a better pass protector and was always going to retake the lead running back role.

Barner, Saubert and Kallerup all saw significant snaps, as the Seahawks ran heavy sets much of the game. That could continue now that the running back room is healthy and offensive coordinator Brian Fleury tries to establish Seattle’s run game.

The Seahawks’ offensive line, which featured backups Bradford and Jones, all played every snap. That will look much different once Quenton Nelson and Charles Cross return, as Zabel will go back to the left side of the line.

Defense

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) runs after the catch as Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) defends during the first half at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LB/DB Nick Emmanwori (53; 100%), S Julian Love (53; 100%), LB Ernest Jones IV (53; 100%), S Ty Okada (53; 100%), CB Devon Witherspoon (52; 98%), CB Josh Jobe (52; 98%), LB Drake Thomas (42; 79%), DL Byron Murphy II (40; 75%), OLB DeMarcus Lawrence (39; 74%), DL Jarran Reed (32; 60%), DL Rylie Mills (31; 58%), OLB Derick Hall (29; 55%), DL Mike Morris (17; 32%), CB Nehemiah Pritchett (12; 23%), OLB Dante Fowler Jr. (12; 23%), OLB Connor O’Toole (11; 21%), LB Patrick O’Connell (1; 2%), S Rodney Thomas II (1; 2%)

Emmanwori has been trending toward being an every-down player for multiple weeks, and he played that role against the Cardinals. Love, Jones and Okada have routinely played every snap when healthy, and that continued in Week 9. Emmanwori playing more drove down the amount of snaps that Drake Thomas played in this one.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald dug deep in his front-seven depth, playing nine different defensive linemen and edge rushers. That was to make up for the absence of Uchenna Nwosu, Leonard Williams and Brandon Pili.

Pritchett continues to get some opportunity, but his usage has fluctuated from game to game. He still remains the No. 3 cornerback behind Witherspoon and Jobe.

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