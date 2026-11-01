Seahawks' Plans for Jadarian Price in Week 8 Being Misinterpreted

The Seattle Seahawks (4-3) will once again have another primetime game, this time on Monday at home against the Chicago Bears (5-2). There is a lot of excitement for the Seahawks as they are set to debut newly traded left guard Quenton Nelson and running back Zach Charbonnet from injury. The running game should take a huge boost with more efficiency at the offensive line and more explosiveness at running back.

​The Seahawks could also see the return of rookie running back Jadarian Price, who is coming off a chest injury that forced him to be placed on IR. Since Price’s injury, the running game has been poor. If Price comes off IR and plays, the Seahawks’ offense should see much more improvement. Some Seahawks fans see a reason to believe that Price’s future is as early as Monday.

​Mike Macdonald Addresses Jadarian Price

Sep 20, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald looks on in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​During Saturday’s press conference, head coach Mike Macdonald was asked about the plans for both Charbonnet and Price. Macdonald said the coaching staff has a plan for Charbonnet, but it was different with Price. He said, “And with JD, I think if we were to make a move, I think that would happen on Monday.”

To many, this would imply that the Seahawks are waiting to see if he recovered from his injury enough to play and potentially start. The front office can make changes to the roster in terms of who to move up or down the 53-man roster. Price can be activated on the day of the game.

​To others, this might be the belief that the Seahawks are limiting Price to use as a trade asset. The Seahawks are among the teams that might trade for three-time Pro-Bowl running back Jonathan Taylor from the Indianapolis Colts. The Seahawks’ running game has struggled even before Price’s injury. Seattle could trade Price along with a high day-three NFL Draft pick to the Colts instead of a first-round pick.

​Why the Seahawks Should Keep Price

Aug 15, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (8) during warmups before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​There is some discourse that the Seahawks should cut their losses with Price after only three games played and get a star running back for a win-now team. If the Seahawks traded for another Colts star, it would make them the team to beat.

Price, however, hasn’t gotten many chances to show his potential with Seattle’s offense. The first two games with Price were when Seattle was trying to get quarterback Drew Lock comfortable with the offense. Week 3 against the Washington Commanders was when he was benched for his fumbling issue.

​At this point in the season, Price is the only saving grace of a 2026 NFL Draft class that started rough. With safety Bud Clark and cornerback Julian Neal injured and the rest of the drafted rookies not ready, Price is the only player who can make this draft class look somewhat successful.

​The Seahawks want to see what they have in Price, especially with one of the most elite run-blockers in Nelson leading the charge. Price showed great flashes of replacing Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III before Sam Darnold’s injury, his turnover issues and his own injury. The trade for Nelson was a promise for Darnold to improve, but also for Price.

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