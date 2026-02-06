Seahawks Will Help Patriots Make Super Bowl History, Win or Lose

The 60th edition of the Super Bowl features two teams that have faced each other in this setting before. In 2014, Pete Carroll’s Seattle Seahawks were the reigning NFL champions after humiliating the Denver Broncos, 43-8, one year earlier in Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium.

Meanwhile, the New England Patriots were three-time Super Bowl champions, and were back in the “Big Game” for the first time since 2011.

Feb 1, 2015; Glendale, AZ, USA; New England Patriots strong safety Malcolm Butler (21) intercepts a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Ricardo Lockette (83) in the fourth quarter in Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In what proved to be a classic with a shocking ending, Bill Belichick’s club survived the ‘Hawks, 28-24. Down four points in the closing minute of the fourth quarter and with the ball at New England’s one-yard-line, Seattle opted to throw the ball instead of giving it to Marshawn Lynch. Quarterback Russell Wilson was picked off one yard deep into the end zone by Malcolm Butler, and the Patriots had their fourth Lombardi Trophy.

So this Sunday at Levi’s Stadium, and for the 10th time in Super Bowl annals, two teams that have faced each other on this championship stage will clash once again. For the Seahawks, it’s the franchise’s fourth Super Sunday appearance.

It was 20 years ago that the team played on Super Sunday for the first time. Mike Holmgren’s team fell to the wild card Pittsburgh Steelers, 21-10, in Super Bowl XL at Ford Field at Detroit. Then there was the team’s aforementioned title campaign in 2013, followed by their Super Bowl XLIX loss a year later at Glendale.

For the Patriots, it’s been a totally different story and one of historic value. The franchise made its first trip to the Super Bowl 40 years ago in 1985 (XX). Unfortunately, Raymond Berry’s Pats were one of 18 victims that season by the relentless Chicago Bears.

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft before the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This weekend in Santa Clara, the Patriots’ franchise will play in its 12th Super Bowl (the 11th under owner Robert Kraft), extending its own NFL record. Second in line are the Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos, and San Francisco 49ers with eight appearances apiece. Think about it. One team will have played in 20 percent of the 60 Super Bowls. Impressive indeed.

It’s pretty common knowledge that if the Pats pull off the mini-upset over the Seahawks this Sunday, they will become the first franchise to win seven Lombardi Trophies—snapping a tie with the Steelers. What may not be as well known is the fact that if Mike Vrabel’s club comes up short against the ‘Hawks, the Patriots will become the first NFL team to lose six Super Bowls—breaking a tie with the Broncos.

Seven, six. Six, seven. Who knows what’s going to happen. Either way, the Patriots are going make some sort of history in Super Bowl LX, with an assist from Mike Macdonald’s club.

