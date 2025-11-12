Sean McVay pays incredible compliment to Seahawks ahead of crucial matchup
This week’s NFL schedule features 14 games, nine of those divisional encounters. One of those nine contests features a showdown between the two hottest teams in the NFC.
The 7-2 Seattle Seahawks will be at SoFi Stadium on Sunday to battle the 7-2 Los Angeles Rams. Both teams are riding four-game winning streaks. Mike Macdonald’s club owns the conference’s top point differential (plus-103), and the Rams are second at plus-98. Since head coach Sean McVay’s arrival in Los Angeles in 2017, his team owns an 11-6 edge in the series standings, which includes a playoff victory at Seattle in 2020.
Of course, this is a much different Seattle team that equaled the Rams’ 10-7 win-loss record in 2024, but missed out on a division title due to the strength of victory tiebreaker. It’s obvious that the Rams’ head coach is impressed with what has seen from the Seahawks to date.
McVay said to reporters earlier this week (via Tyler Greenawalt of Rams Wire) that these Seahawks are “as complete a team as I've seen just from afar.” The Super Bowl LVI champion head coach stated that the Macdonald’s club is “considered one of the best teams, if not the best team, in the league right now…They have great coaching, great personnel and a great scheme. We’re excited about the challenge.”
Quite the challenge indeed. Macdonald’s club is ninth in total offense, and ninth in total defense. Quarterback Sam Darnold has hit on 71.1 percent of his passes for 2,262 yards and 17 touchdowns (6 interceptions). The Seahawks have outscored their opponents a combined 172-69 in the first half this season, and their two losses have been by a combined seven points. It’s a fascinating matchup, to say the least.
