Why the Seahawks CB Depth is Top 3 in the NFL

The Seattle Seahawks are going into the upcoming season with a lot of upside in their secondary.

Devon Witherspoon has a case to be one of the best cornerbacks in the league, while Josh Jobe and Nick Emmanwori offer complementary skillsets that make Seattle's cornerback depth one of the best in the league. Sports Illustrated contributor Gilberto Manzano listed the Seahawks' starting cornerbacks as the third-best unit in the NFL.

"Witherspoon is coming off a dominant 2025 season that will likely result in him being the highest-paid cornerback before the Seahawks begin their quest to repeat as Super Bowl champions," Manzano wrote. "His presence alone gives Seattle one of the league’s best secondaries because he provides elite production from both the outside and slot positions. (He was named a second-team All-Pro in 2025.)

"... Technically, Emmanwori is listed as a safety on the Seahawks’ roster, but the hybrid defender played the majority of his snaps at slot cornerback—he also lined up as a linebacker and made a variety of plays in the box throughout his notable rookie season.

"... Jobe is a quality No. 2 cornerback who recently earned a three-year, $24 million contract extension. Clearly, defensive mastermind Mike Macdonald knows how to deploy his deep crop of defensive backs."

Why Seahawks Cornerbacks Are Among the Best in the NFL

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks pride themselves in being a very versatile group of players, especially on the defensive side of the ball. This gives them multiple ways to line up and beat their opponents, who aren't prepared to go up against a team that can win in a number of different ways.

A big reason behind this success is their coaching staff, which could do a better job of preparing their team than any other in the NFL. The coaching staff sets up their players for success, which shows up on the field for gameday.

The Seahawks have to prepare for their opponents to have stronger preparation for them going into next season as the defending Super Bowl champions, but the coaching staff is figuring out how to incorporate new hybrid schemes for Emmanwori and Jobe, which puts Seattle in a spot that could line them up for another Lombardi Trophy if the players can execute their blueprints to a tee.

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