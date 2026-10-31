Seahawks Get Jaxon Smith-Njigba Some Help in 2027 NFL Mock Draft

The Seattle Seahawks are focused on the second half of the season, but they are also looking forward to the NFL draft in the spring.

It remains to be seen where the Seahawks will end up in the first round, but with a boatload of picks, they are keeping their radars wide open. One player that could make sense for them is Rutgers wide receiver KJ Duff, who was listed as the No. 17 overall pick by Seahawks contributor Tim Crean in his latest mock draft.

"No wide receiver in the NFL is more relied on than Jaxson [sic] Smith-Njigba. The Seahawks need to find him a running-mate, because he can’t continue to carry the passing game all by himself. The 6-foot-6 KJ Duffy [sic] is an interesting player here, because the big target is so different than JSN that he just might be the perfect No. 2 in Seattle," Crean wrote.

Why Seahawks Need WR Help Alongside Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba reacts after a play against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through seven games, Smith-Njigba has 78 targets, while no other teammate of his has more than 30. His 867 yards are well ahead of everybody in the league by over 150 yards.

When it comes to the team, no other receiver has more than 200 yards on the season. Smith-Njigba getting a super majority of the receptions, targets, and yards is not a surprise given his talent, but it might help Seattle to bring in another target to take some heat and attention off of JSN.

As a huge 6-6 target, this could be a massive boost for the Seahawks when it comes to their red zone offense.

Why Another Position Could Make More Sense

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider looks on before a game against the Denver Broncos. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The team signed Rashid Shaheed to a 3-year, $51 million contract and made Smith-Njigba the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL this past offseason, adding another first-round pick to that mix. That might not make sense when there are other positions of need.

The team will need to replace DeMarcus Lawrence on the pass rush unit next season, as he is headed for retirement. Getting a young pass rusher who can develop might make more sense to the team in the long run.

A player like Yhonzae Pierre from Alabama has been linked to them in the past, and he could be someone to look out for in the future.

The Seahawks are back in action on Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:15 pm PT at Lumen Field. Fans can watch the game on ESPN or stream it on the ESPN app.

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