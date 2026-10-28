Seahawks Rookie Report: Hope for 2026 NFL Draft Class After Week 7

The Seattle Seahawks (4-3) are back on track with a great Sunday Night Football win over the previously undefeated Kansas City Chiefs. This was a statement game for the Seahawks as they showed remnants of the Super Bowl-winning team from last season. Almost every aspect of the game was a positive for the Seahawks.

​The one negative factor that could be made about the win over the Chiefs is the lack of significant impact from the 2026 NFL Draft class. Only one rookie played in Sunday’s night win. This isn’t an indictment of the rookie class, but there are some concerns. That being said, there are signs the rookie class could see some hope this season.

​Feeling Good

Aug 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Adrian Martinez (4) throws the ball in the second half against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Andre Carter II (51) and cornerback Avery Smith (36) at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​The only rookie who played in Sunday night’s win was cornerback Avery Smith, an undrafted rookie the Seahawks traded right after training camp. Smith played eight special teams snaps and made a tackle. While several veterans are moving in and out of the 53-man roster and the practice squad, it is encouraging to see a rookie like Smith hold his place on the roster.

​For the last four weeks, Seattle’s first-round pick in running back Jadarian Price has been on injured reserve due to a chest injury. The Seahawks have opened up his 21-day window to return to the field. This doesn’t mean he will play or fully practice in the Week 8 road game versus the Chicago Bears (5-2). The run game will be much more efficient when he comes back to share a backfield with Zach Charbonnet, especially with eight-time Pro-Bowl guard Quenton Nelson leading the blocking.

​Needs More Time

​For the first time since Week 1, guard Beau Stephens didn’t play in a game for the Seahawks. He was a healthy scratch leading up to the game versus the Chiefs as starting right guard Anthony Bradford returned from injury. Stephens had some good moments splitting first-team reps with Christian Haynes in the five games that Bradford was out. The coaching staff saw potential in him as they released Haynes following the trade for Nelson from the Indianapolis Colts.

​Undrafted rookie Robert Henry Jr. was a healthy scratch for the third game as a Seahawks player since being signed off the Washington Commanders’ practice squad. It seems evident that the Seahawks weren’t going to play Henry despite having no explosiveness from Emanuel Wilson and George Holani. Henry’s status on the roster will be in question once Charbonnet and Price return to a crowded backfield.

NFL Seattle Seahawks cornerback Julian Neal. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​The Seahawks’ third-round pick in cornerback Julian Neal will remain on IR for one more week due to his hamstring injury. He could be back by the time the Seahawks face the Arizona Cardinals at home in Week 9. Neal has found himself playing a handful of snaps on defense and special teams.

​There are fewer rookies on the practice squad due to the numerous moves made, including the trade. Among the rookies that were drafted by Seattle and remain on the practice squad are cornerback Michael Dansby, defensive tackle Deven Eastern, cornerback Andre Fuller and wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson. Three undrafted rookies in edge rusher Aidan Hubbard, wide receiver Malick Meiga and defensive tackle Gary Smith III, remain on the practice squad.

​Out For the Season

​The more games that the Seahawks play, the less it feels like the team drafted a potential impact player in safety Bud Clark. The Seahawks have one of the best defenses in the league, especially after shutting down the Chiefs' offense on Sunday night. Clark would've had a handful of early starts and found his way throughout the field. He remains out for the year with a broken ankle he suffered in the second preseason game versus the Dallas Cowboys.

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