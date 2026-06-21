Seattle Seahawks’ Huge 2025 Midseason Pickup Primed For Bigger Year

There is a lot of time between now and the opening of NFL training camps. Hence, the predictions for the 2026 NFL season continue to pour in, be it in regards to teams or individual accomplishments.

Eva Geitheim of SI.com took a look at all 32 clubs and chose some players due for a breakout campaign in 2026. In the case of the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, there were a pair of selections by the author.

Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Defensive tackle Byron Murphy II was the club’s first-round pick in 2024 and responded with a big year in his second season. He started all 20 games (including playoffs) for Macdonald’s club. He totaled 62 tackles and tied for the team lead with seven sacks during the regular season. During Seattle’s three-game postseason journey, there were a combined nine stops, a pair of sacks, and a fumble recovery.

Adding WR/KR Rashid Shaheed during the 2025 season paid off handsomely

Rashid Shaheed had 3 return touchdowns after getting traded to the Seahawks last season 🙌



(video: NFL)pic.twitter.com/pMW2Ba99gR — Kalshi Football (@KalshiFB) June 15, 2026

Meanwhile, the other performer arrived from New Orleans during the 2025 season via trade. “While Rashid Shaheed became well-known over the Seahawks’ Super Bowl run,” explained Geithem, “particularly for his pivotal kick and punt returns, he still can take on a larger role offensively. In 2025, Shaheed recorded 59 receptions for 687 yards and two touchdowns over 18 combined games with the Saints and Seahawks…”

In a dozen overall outings with the Seahawks, which included the postseason run vs. the 49ers, Rams, and Patriots, Shaheed touched the ball a grand total of 62 times on receptions, rushing attempts, punt returns and kickoff returns. He amassed 1,163 total combined yards and reached the end zone three times—all on special teams. Hence, the speedster averaged a brisk 18.8 yards per play for Macdonald’s Super Bowl LX champions.

RASHID SHAHEED 95-YARD KICKOFF RETURN TO START THE GAME.



SFvsSEA on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/buR0WrfA6x — NFL (@NFL) January 18, 2026

Those aforementioned 59 receptions in 18 regular-season games with two teams in 2025 marked a career high for catches in a season. His previous best in that department came in 2023 in his second season with New Orleans.

The best may be yet to come for Seahawks’ weapon Rashid Shaheed

Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Shaheed played in 15 games, totaling 46 grabs for 719 yards and five TDs. Those latter two numbers remain personal highs. Geitheim feels that the former undrafted free agent from Weber State may be in a position to make a much bigger impression on Seattle’s offense this upcoming season.

“The Seahawks let a number of key players walk in free agency—including Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III—but prioritized re-signing Shaheed. As such, it’s natural to anticipate the talented speedster taking a larger role in the offense as a complementary player to Jaxon Smith-Njigba.”

It will be interesting to see what quarterback Sam Darnold could do throwing the football to a four-year speedster and the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year for an entire season.

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